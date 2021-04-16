Nets vs. Hornets: Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

JOE HARRIS

On shooting better from 3-point than vs. Sixers:

“Philly did a good job defensively. I think in total we didn’t make too many threes, I can’t remember exactly what the number was but I know it was one of our lowest of the season. It’s not that we live and die by threes, but when the three-ball is going for us it opens up a number of other options offensively. But a lot of times the threes are going for us because everything is all in sync; the defense is there, we’re able to get out in transition, get easier looks that way. Against Philly it was tough from the start. It seemed like we were playing against a set defense for most of the night.”

On adding side-step and step-back 3-pointers:

“It’s not something I typically do, but it is one of these things where this past offseason and even now during the season I work on little stuff like that to create space. For me, a lot of times it’s really just about trying to hunt and find space to get shots, whether that’s moving without the ball or when you have it, flybys, side-steps, things of that nature. I have been working on it, but it’s definitely one of those things where it’s so much of a feel thing over the course of a game. I think because I was able to get some shots early on it made it a little bit easier to feel it out later on.”

On Blake Griffin's impact:

“Blake, the charge that he took, some of the defensive plays that he was making, just doing all the little stuff, being in the right position, and then offensively, he’s one of those guys we can play through whether he’s in the post or playing that trail big position a lot of stuff can be run through him because he is a very dynamic offensive player. He can step out and shoot but he can also handle it and pass the ball really well and it makes it difficult for teams to guard when you surround him with shooters and then you have Claxton in there playing the dunker spot where Blake is more of a facilitator-type mode.”