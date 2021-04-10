Headline
Nets vs. Lakers: Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
STEVE NASH
On matching physicality:
“I don’t think we have to be more physical than teams. We just have to match the effort and intensity. I don’t think we necessarily tried to match it. We kind of I felt like started the game like we’ll get into this at some point and win it instead of we’ve got to hit first and try to take this thing. That was a mindset. I thought we succumbed a little bit to their intensity and physicality and it’s a good lesson for us.”
On response after ejections:
“It wasn’t ideal. We would like to see us, like we have many times this year, respond and win games. Tonight just wasn’t our night in one respect. In another, you lose without James and without Ky, your two guys that are very difficult to keep in front. So it kind of took us out of some of our big weapons, but not only our weapons but we’re used to playing with them. We’re used to them knocking the first domino down, so to speak, and creating an advantage, so it was ultimately not only was it difficult without them, but it was also new in a lot of ways. I don’t want to make excuses, but at the same time, it’s a perfect storm. Tonight wasn’t our night, so tonight, I thought they were more physical than we were, and we also were playing a bunch of guys who hadn’t played much together at all when you add it up. So a bit of everything I would say, and like I said, it’s about us learning from it and what can we take forward from this experience.”
On playing time at center:
“We have four or five centers so you can’t necessarily play everyone. So I’d love to find a time to give (DeAndre Jordan) an opportunity again, but right now we’re trying to figure out where LaMarcus and Blake are at and even get Nic more minutes, so something’s gotta give and I wish I could give everyone all the minutes they desire, but it’s just impossible.”
KEVIN DURANT
On if ejections changed momentum:
“We were in the game, but I’m not going to blame it on the ejection for why the momentum switched. We should have; they got it going, so we should have got it going.”
On committing eight turnovers:
“That’s all on me. I mean they were trapping me and keeping two on the ball a lot, but all that stuff is still on me. I can’t put that on nobody else. I’ll be better.”
On Lakers' 3-point shooting:
“There was a couple breakdowns, but they got hot. I mean, McLemore hit four over a hand in that fourth quarter. Pope was hitting shots from the three. It was a little bit of both.”
LAMARCUS ALDRIDGE
On the loss:
“Just got to do a better job of trying to set the tone better. It starts with me. I started out kind of passive tonight and I think that was kind of contagious for everyone else. It was hard for me to get going tonight but no excuses. I definitely need to be better and I will be better. Definitely got to hit first and be more aggressive and tonight I was just way too passive and just out there. Just floating. But like I said I'm going to be better and I'm still getting my legs back. I haven't played this many games in a while. No excuses but, I'm going to take this on the chin and I'll be better.”
On team offensive performance:
“Just being stagnant, not aggressive, not taking the fight to them. I just think, we were; I was passive. I was trying to hit the guy in the corner, I wasn’t trying to roll the score. You’re gonna have nights like this, and I definitely accept the challenge. As I've said, once before, this was on me, I have to do a better job of just trying to set the tone and definitely playing better defense. But tonight I was definitely way too laid back.”
On Lakers breaking game open after ejections:
“I have to watch film. I can't get past how bad I was tonight defensively. So definitely have to watch the tape, and try to be better on fronts, all parts or whatever. But I’m gonna definitely gonna do a better job of trying to set the tone and just playing better defense. Way too passive tonight.”
