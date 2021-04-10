Nets vs. Lakers: Kevin Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On matching physicality:

“I don’t think we have to be more physical than teams. We just have to match the effort and intensity. I don’t think we necessarily tried to match it. We kind of I felt like started the game like we’ll get into this at some point and win it instead of we’ve got to hit first and try to take this thing. That was a mindset. I thought we succumbed a little bit to their intensity and physicality and it’s a good lesson for us.”

On response after ejections:

“It wasn’t ideal. We would like to see us, like we have many times this year, respond and win games. Tonight just wasn’t our night in one respect. In another, you lose without James and without Ky, your two guys that are very difficult to keep in front. So it kind of took us out of some of our big weapons, but not only our weapons but we’re used to playing with them. We’re used to them knocking the first domino down, so to speak, and creating an advantage, so it was ultimately not only was it difficult without them, but it was also new in a lot of ways. I don’t want to make excuses, but at the same time, it’s a perfect storm. Tonight wasn’t our night, so tonight, I thought they were more physical than we were, and we also were playing a bunch of guys who hadn’t played much together at all when you add it up. So a bit of everything I would say, and like I said, it’s about us learning from it and what can we take forward from this experience.”

On playing time at center:

“We have four or five centers so you can’t necessarily play everyone. So I’d love to find a time to give (DeAndre Jordan) an opportunity again, but right now we’re trying to figure out where LaMarcus and Blake are at and even get Nic more minutes, so something’s gotta give and I wish I could give everyone all the minutes they desire, but it’s just impossible.”