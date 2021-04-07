Nets vs. Pelicans: Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

KEVIN DURANT

On Nets offense in second quarter:

“When we move our bodies and we move the basketball the way we did and we talk on defense it's fun out there. You have veteran players that know how to play and it feels like these guys can finish my sentence before I even finish. So these guys know the game inside out they know me they know one another as teammates and from playing against each other over the years so it's pretty smooth.”

On first time playing with Claxton, Griffin, Aldridge:

“We've always been in communication about different sets and different actions when I was on the bench and practices and film room. So I felt like we were learning each other throughout that time and then finally getting on the floor we didn't have to say much. I feel like we know each other's games and we know exactly what to do on each play. So guys have been in constant communication no matter if it's a game or off day and I think it helps.”

On chemistry when team is whole:

“We got veterans that know how to play the game of basketball. We have a coaching staff that most of the guys played and know how to explain the game in simple terms. I think that will help us going forward especially with guys being out. As far as late in the season we want everybody and need everybody on the court to actually see how this stuff works. But we got a good gauge on who we are as a team and we want these guys especially James, Landry, TJ we want them to be 110 percent when they get back out on the floor. But in the meantime everybody's just always talking about the game. Everybody here loves to play.”