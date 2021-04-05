Nets vs. Knicks: Kyrie Irving, Jeff Green, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

KYRIE IRVING

On offensive execution in fourth quarter:

“We usually have a package that we go to toward the end of the game, and the Knicks were running a ‘hit,’ so they were running a double-team. A few times down the last three minutes, they were pretty successful at getting the ball in someone else’s hands to take a tough shot or influence the shot. So when there was less than 40 seconds left or 50 seconds left and I had that turnover, it takes the wind out of the sails a little bit, having a possession that we could have maximized. Things happen, you learn from it, but I’m glad we came out with the win. Like I said, it was a total team effort. The guys did a great job supporting each other and me.”

On defensive physicality:

“Yeah, that’s when we’re at our best. I think we learned from last night being able to kind of start a little slow but being able to pick it up and get the stops that’s needed. The physicality definitely picked up and as you can see, Brian, it definitely propelled us to being in the lead going into that fourth quarter. But it doesn’t happen without the effort, it doesn’t happen without following details and also making them miss shots. In the first half, Reggie Bullock gets it going, a few guys get some makeable shots and they didn’t feel us at all. A few guys felt good, and then we made a difference in the second half and influenced some misses. Luckily, a few bounces went our way, and we got on a run.”

On seeing double-team defenses:

“Well, shoot honestly I've seen as many defenses as you can imagine, since I've been 11 years old. I haven't been great since I was 11 years old, but I've been seeing the deepness is trying to stop and stop the team. So when teams start running that hit or that double team action from the top of the key, we’ve just got to be able to have a package that we run to. And it's a very simple game at that point. They take two on the ball, and then we play four-on-three on the backside. It just comes down to decision making and I felt like (Jeff Green) had a chance to increase the lead when he missed those two 3s and then went in and had a shot at the rim with his left hand. I don't know what he was doing. But you know plays like that, on the defensive end when the opponent is trying to double team or get the ball out of my hands the best thing to do is just simplify the game. Anytime they take two on the ball, make the simple play and pass it. And that's the pretty simple game of basketball. So seen it all, seen it all.”