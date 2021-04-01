Nets vs. Hornets: Kyrie Irving, Jeff Green, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

KYRIE IRVING

On culture:

“I don’t know if everyone could have saw this vision a year ago, or two years ago. You know or just when it was the birth of an idea of what a place would look like with some guys in our league that we’ve played against. Guys in our league, we’ve played against each other for so long, and then now in one place, it’s unreal at times, a little surreal because we’ve all accomplished so much individually. But when we were looking at this thing, it was just a blank canvas, you know? We saw that Brooklyn already had something great going for a certain amount of years, and I’ve always been an incredible supporter of the New Jersey Nets and Brooklyn Nets and when you talk about culture, it doesn’t just happen overnight. You don’t just build a team in a week or in two weeks. You’ve got to make some major moves, and we made some major changes this year, and I just really want to say this, too: We don’t take anything for granted, either, because there were days when we were on other teams trying to build a championship culture on our own. We took on that role and it just wasn’t fitting with the guys, or whatever the case may be. You know how the NBA culture goes. If a team doesn’t get along, they’ll make up a whole bunch of things and here, we don’t want that bickering and all that nonsense in our locker room. We’re literally dedicated to performing the craft of basketball at a very high level for one another because we want to see each other win. I think we’ve all won enough individually. We’ve got a few champions on the team, but now we want to see others have that same championship level mindset, mentality, and then exemplify it. It’s one thing to just say it: Everybody has talks after games, let’s do this, but the culture that’s being built is that accountability, holding each other to that standard, and it’s not easy, bro. It’s never easy. You’ve got to get uncomfortable, and there are conversations that are uncomfortable, things that happen throughout, and you’ve just got to be able to be resilient and you’ve got to persevere. So we take care of what we have going on here in the locker room, and we build our culture, and it’ll define itself based on what we do as players and as a team, successfully.”

On getting full team healthy:

“It’s gonna come down to who survives this long journey that we have going on. Who’s going to be the most healthy towards the latter end of this journey if you’re blessed enough to make it there. We understand we have to make our way to the main stage. We don’t want to take any day for granted and we definitely don’t want to rush anybody back just to fill in a regular season void or anything like that. We just want everybody to be at the top their game as healthy and going against the best of the best. That’s what we’re focused on here. Whover we play at any point we’re just trying to be there for one another even when guys aren’t in the lineup, like I said. It’s crazy. It’s a crazy season. It’s a crazy season, so we’re just adjusting.”

On LaMarcus Aldridge:

“I think what’s always impressed me about LA is just his poise and being able to be a big body and just have that type of IQ where you have a big where you can throw it down to to slow the game down and able to make good decisions. He’s always been a threat down there in the post. I think he’s missed posting up, so when we’re throwing it down to him and teams are switching, it gives us great opportunities to swing the basketball, but also go through LA which slows he game down tremendously like I said and we’re able to pick apart the defense like that as well instead of just coming off pick and roll and just getting downhill.”