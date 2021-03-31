Nets vs. Rockets: Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

KYRIE IRVING

On what it means to be in first place:

“I think it says a lot of different things. I don’t know if I can necessarily pinpoint everything in terms of what we’ve been through but I think we’ve been able to learn throughout this process what it takes to build something special, or something different or unique and then how much, I wanna say sacrifice, it takes to show up every day, do your job at a very high level and then depend on the person next to you to do their job at a high level. And it’s not just a concept. It’s more or less about the actions that we put forth and the energy that we put forth. So I think we’ve been able to learn how to be flexible with one another, how to expect things from one another without expecting too much. Just holding each other accountable and when you do that with a mature group you’re able to accomplish a lot of different things, so I feel like we’ve been able to take this time to develop deeper relationships. We’re all new and this group is so new. We have big transitions in the season that we’ve had to adjust to and I think we’re doing a good job of shaking it out.”

On what grind it out wins reveal about team:

“It reveals very little honestly, you know, because we’re gonna get every team’s best shot, so that’s something that we’ve come to accept. And when I say it reveals very little it’s just that we know the game plan that we need to execute and it’s up to us to go out and do it at a very high level. Sometimes we don’t make that choice in the first four minutes or the first five minutes where we get down 18-6 or 18-4 and we’re just digging ourselves out of holes on the scoreboard. I’m listening to the chatter from other teams on the court and they just continue to say, attack us, attack us, attack us, and I’m here on the court as well with all my teammates just saying, it’ll turn over for us. Just gotta be resilient, persevere through this, and we’ll start making shots, but more or less it just comes with our effort. Gotta bring it from the first five minutes. In the last few games we’ve failed to do so, so we played catchup and we got away with this one, but against the great teams we know we’ve gotta bring it from minute one.”

On Nic Claxton's growth:

“He's just learning the ups and downs of the game, the flows of the game, how to manage his wind, when to make an impact, how he can make and impact without having the ball, with having the ball, playing alongside other players that have different skill sets, being able to adjust, and do it on the fly: come in, play 5 minutes sometimes, play 20 minutes sometimes, don't play at all. It's a young person's journey in this league. Not everybody gets the opportunity to be a No. 1 draft pick or top-20, or get to play 40 minutes a game on a team (that’s bad). You know not everybody gets that opportunity of those same touches, so with him here, he has a unique opportunity to learn from everybody ahead of him but want to see him excel at a level, at a championship level. We all want to see each other do well, but specifically for our young guys in the locker room, just continue to learn from us and they'll continue to grow.”