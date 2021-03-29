Nets vs. Timberwolves: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

KYRIE IRVING

On rebuilding chemistry with players out:

“I think we have an unwavering belief in one another in terms of the talent that we have one as a group. So, I don't think that we feel like if any one guy is out of the lineup or two guys out of the lineup that we don't have a great chance of winning. But when we get to the time where we're fully healthy, I think you know it'll be an interesting sight to see, not only for ourselves but for other teams and we can actually kind of develop some continuity from that and in terms of the lineups and different guys playing together, and we can just cement something that we have going into the playoffs. But it's day-by-day; anything can happen and you know in this league we just got to prepare for circumstances that we don't have control over or sometimes that come up. So just got to be able to move on to the next thing. Everybody in this league likes to say next game up, next man up mentality next person mentality; but that's to the truest sense in terms of how many games are playing in a short amount of time. So just implement guys that are new as quickly as we can and go from there as mature you know players out here.””

On return after missing three games:

“Well, anytime – I am blessed from God to be allowed to come out here and perform – I’m just grateful. You know, missing time – especially when you got a good flow going, the team has a good flow – it definitely hits you mentally because just missing three days in the NBA seems like an eternity or four games or whatever the case may be. So again getting thrown back out there – throwing myself back out there – felt good and like I said, I am just grateful to be able to play this game with everything going on in the world, so. You know, my teammates make it special, the coaching staff makes it special, the fans make it special. It is my job to go out there prepared and just go out there and put on a show and perform. You know, I’m back home. It’s easy. So.”

On Harden for MVP:

“Well first, he’s self-motivated which makes him great. You’ve got to have some type of self-motivation to get yourself up for these games and consistently show up. He’s done a great job all season for us (of) being consistent and just kind of leading our team, whether I am out of the lineup or (Kevin Durant) is out of the lineup, you know different guys are playing with him and he’s been able to adjust and adapt quickly. And when you throw some great pieces around a great player that is able to play point guard out there and just kind of be who he is – it is our job out there to be responsible for our roles, play at a high level and complement him and visa versa. So, you know, we support him and it’s a team effort. It’s team basketball out there. You know, our record is a reflection of how great we are as a team, but in this league individuals are very special and you have got to give credit when credit is due. And so, us as a team, we just want to continue to support him.”