Nets vs. Pistons: James Harden, Blake Griffin, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 113-111 win over Detroit
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 113-111 win over the Detroit Pistons.
STEVE NASH
On Blake Griffin:
“Blake is a skilled smart experienced player, so he adds to our team with his intelligence and his skill level. You could see he could do different things. He made threes, he rebounded, he defended pretty well, he can playmake and he was physical tonight, so I thought he was a big addition.”
On late inbounds turnover:
“We’ve made a couple poor passes in those positions but we’ve had different guys taking the ball out, different guys receiving the ball with injuries and foul trouble. So guys are getting new experiences. In one respect, you have some concerns, in other respects, you’re missing the guys that are usually in those positions. It’s an experience for the guys that are now in those positions which will make them better and hopefully we’ll also have our keys guys in those moments going forward.”
On preparing for Detroit's physicality:
“We talked to the guys about it. I think in a sense we didn’t respect the game enough a little bit. We needed to really find a way to motivate ourselves to play with more competitive spirit. It wasn’t like anyone wasn’t trying, it’s just a collective desperation to take care of the details and get more stops and rebounds. That is the major theme from this game for me. You can get into the tactical stuff but more than anything they had a will and they thought they could beat us.”
JAMES HARDEN
On health and the win:
“I feel good. I had a couple days to get my neck right and I had a banged up knee as well. So I was just trying to make sure that I was good there. But they’re a scrappy team. They played like they had nothing to lose. They were aggressive. They made big-time shots. For us, I’m just happy to come away with a win. I think going into this road trip, we knew it was going to be difficult, but to come away with two out of three is (a good) road trip, especially with our circumstances and what we’ve got going on as far as injuries. We could have done a lot better job of finishing the game earlier. We gave them opportunity after opportunity, but that’s a win for us and we’ve got to move on to the next.”
On MVP conversation and the win:
“Do I feel like I belong there? I feel like I am the MVP. It’s just that simple. Just I don’t want to talk, I don’t want to speak individually on myself. I’m just going to leave it at that. But I just try to go out there every single night and give my teammates everything I can bring to the game. Tonight, Detroit’s game plan and schemes were to take away the lob pass and not let our bigs get lobs and our shooters get shots. That allowed me to get to the basket and do layups all night. So, it’s just different. Games are different, and I just take what the defense gives me and the next game, it might be more lobs than shots. So I just play the game the right way and try to be efficient in doing it.”
On the fourth quarter:
"They just gained confidence. They still only had 33 points which is, more than they had in any quarter but they made shots. Frank Jackson came in and made three 3s. We fouled him on a 3. It's just that. He gave them that spark energy off the bench. We controlled it. They took the lead, we kept our composure and we just won the game. There's going to be games like that to where things aren't going great you know we just gotta find a way to win the game and tonight was one of those examples.”
BLAKE GRIFFIN
On returning to Detroit:
“It was great. There's a lot of people on the other side that I have a lot of respect for and that I have a close relationship with. So, it's always great to see them. But, you know, my focus is moving forward and winning games and doing what we're supposed to do. So, it was good to see them but better to get in, get a win and get out.”
On playing with James Harden:
“He just makes the game so easy for you, you know and draws so much attention. But at the same time, you obviously look at his assist numbers and they're unbelievable as well. So, playing against him it was kind of always one of those things where you hoped to slow him down. And now playing with him, you really appreciate playing with guys like that because, you know, most of my shots are just 'be ready.' And he does a great job of finding you, so it's not something I take for granted.”
On the fourth quarter:
“just some lapses. Defensively. I had several coming off a shooter and just giving them looks. But to their credit, they kept playing. That's what they do, they keep playing, they play hard and they have guys that are capable. So, we just got to be better and not relax, not take our foot off the pedal.”
