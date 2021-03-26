Nets vs. Pistons: James Harden, Blake Griffin, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

JAMES HARDEN

On health and the win:

“I feel good. I had a couple days to get my neck right and I had a banged up knee as well. So I was just trying to make sure that I was good there. But they’re a scrappy team. They played like they had nothing to lose. They were aggressive. They made big-time shots. For us, I’m just happy to come away with a win. I think going into this road trip, we knew it was going to be difficult, but to come away with two out of three is (a good) road trip, especially with our circumstances and what we’ve got going on as far as injuries. We could have done a lot better job of finishing the game earlier. We gave them opportunity after opportunity, but that’s a win for us and we’ve got to move on to the next.”

On MVP conversation and the win:

“Do I feel like I belong there? I feel like I am the MVP. It’s just that simple. Just I don’t want to talk, I don’t want to speak individually on myself. I’m just going to leave it at that. But I just try to go out there every single night and give my teammates everything I can bring to the game. Tonight, Detroit’s game plan and schemes were to take away the lob pass and not let our bigs get lobs and our shooters get shots. That allowed me to get to the basket and do layups all night. So, it’s just different. Games are different, and I just take what the defense gives me and the next game, it might be more lobs than shots. So I just play the game the right way and try to be efficient in doing it.”

On the fourth quarter:

"They just gained confidence. They still only had 33 points which is, more than they had in any quarter but they made shots. Frank Jackson came in and made three 3s. We fouled him on a 3. It's just that. He gave them that spark energy off the bench. We controlled it. They took the lead, we kept our composure and we just won the game. There's going to be games like that to where things aren't going great you know we just gotta find a way to win the game and tonight was one of those examples.”