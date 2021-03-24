Headline
Nets vs. Jazz: Alize Johnson, Reggie Perry, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 118-88 loss to Utah
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 118-88 loss to the Utah Jazz.
STEVE NASH
On status for Harden, Griffin, Shamet vs. Detroit:
“I'm not sure about Landry. Blake will play in Detroit. James I hope can play. He's pretty banged up. We will probably have to see how it goes, how he feels tomorrow and then how he feels on Friday. But we hope he can play, but that’s not a guarantee. But Blake should be able to play, and I'm not sure about Landry. I haven't had the latest update, like I said before the game. And I haven't found out yet. So we'll see how it goes. But I wouldn’t expect Landry to join us, but it's not out of the question.”
On taking anything from loss:
“We don't take anything from this, missing our three top players, missing Blake. Once the game got away early we kind of were able to rest some of our other rotation guys. So we don't take anything from this game except for the opportunity for young guys to develop and play and get an opportunity. So we'll move on to Detroit and hopefully have some guys back to play.”
On Nic Claxton's 3-ponter:
"On a night like tonight when we're undermanned, you want to see all these guys have moments of success and gain confidence. So it's great to see him knock down a 3. He's gone through a lot, you know, trying to get his body right to be able to play in this league. So we're thrilled with his progress, and it was nice to see him make one tonight.”
ALIZE JOHNSON
On G League season
“I was in there for about a month and you know we got off to a really great start, the 905 Raptors and we ended up not being able to pull it off, you know just getting this opportunity after coming off a great season in there means the most to me. I'm excited and you know I just went out there and left it all out there.”
On making a statement with performance:
“Just prove to everybody that I belong here in the NBA and I've put in a lot of hard work and I'm going to continue to just keep working and be the best player I can be.”
On possibility of regular roster spot:
"I’m just taking it day-by-day, trying not to think about that. Every time I get out there on the floor and get an opportunity, I try to play like it’s my last game. That’s just how I’m approaching this thing, and everything else will kind of take care of itself.”
REGGIE PERRY
On first game since returning from G League:
“It felt good. Just putting in a lot of work throughout the entire time in the bubble and throughout the entire time after I came back after the bubble, it felt good to actually get into a game and see that work pay off a little bit. It just really felt good to actually get some run.”
On comfort level:
“I feel pretty comfortable. I’ve played with these guys a lot throughout practice and stuff, throughout stay ready group and stuff like that. The coaches do a good job of keeping the guys that aren’t playing as many minutes still playing so that they stay ready and I definitely put it in a lot of work on my shooting, so just being able to shoot the ball with confidence and being able to shoot it at a high clip was something I really worked on so I can stretch the floor.”
On playing together with Jordan and Claxton
“At first when we saw it happening we all looked at each other like, all right. I was sitting next to James for a minute before I went in with that lineup. We both looked at each other like, hold on. We just really approached it by going at our strengths, trying to kill them on the glass, trying to take away shots towards the goal and stuff like that. We just figured it out. It was a timeout and Steve Nash gave us a lot of good tips for us to get into a lot of good actions to get into with us three all out there. I felt like that helped a lot.”
