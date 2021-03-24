Nets vs. Jazz: Alize Johnson, Reggie Perry, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On status for Harden, Griffin, Shamet vs. Detroit:

“I'm not sure about Landry. Blake will play in Detroit. James I hope can play. He's pretty banged up. We will probably have to see how it goes, how he feels tomorrow and then how he feels on Friday. But we hope he can play, but that’s not a guarantee. But Blake should be able to play, and I'm not sure about Landry. I haven't had the latest update, like I said before the game. And I haven't found out yet. So we'll see how it goes. But I wouldn’t expect Landry to join us, but it's not out of the question.”

On taking anything from loss:

“We don't take anything from this, missing our three top players, missing Blake. Once the game got away early we kind of were able to rest some of our other rotation guys. So we don't take anything from this game except for the opportunity for young guys to develop and play and get an opportunity. So we'll move on to Detroit and hopefully have some guys back to play.”

On Nic Claxton's 3-ponter:

"On a night like tonight when we're undermanned, you want to see all these guys have moments of success and gain confidence. So it's great to see him knock down a 3. He's gone through a lot, you know, trying to get his body right to be able to play in this league. So we're thrilled with his progress, and it was nice to see him make one tonight.”