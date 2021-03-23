Headline
Nets vs. Blazers: James Harden, Joe Harris, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 116-112 win over Portland
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 116-112 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
STEVE NASH
On 3-point defense:
“A lot better in the final three quarters. We struggled defensively in the first quarter. Thought we were a little indecisive. Made too many errors, mental errors. But the last three quarters, 25, 25, 21 points was very good. We kept telling them during the game, our defense is getting better. Stick with it, keep getting better, and they did. They did a great job. They battled, they fought, our rebounding got better and we got the stops.”
On Nic Claxton's defense:
“Nic was huge. He's such a versatile player defensively with his length and athleticism and mobility. He can guard pretty much one through five. He's gonna struggle at times on the glass, but a lot of that was more so coming out of rotations and stuff. So he's a threat offensively around the basket, and he’s developing everyday. So proud of him, his defensive effort is outstanding, and very valuable to us.”
On Blake Griffin:
"Blake’s experience and intelligence are really important. He still has the ability to playmake and make threes, rebound, post up smaller players; so it's not that he's just a hustle player now, but he's willing to dive on the floor. He's already taken charges. But that intelligence and experiences is adding to our group, and as he continues to get more familiarity with the group and the way we play he's going to be more valuable as well.”
JAMES HARDEN
On team chemistry developing:
“It's there. It's right where we need it to be. Obviously missing (Kevin Durant) and (Kyrie Irving), I think everyone else has a sense of what their roles are, and they're doing it to the best of their ability every single night. I'm really proud of the guys, especially in that fourth quarter. In order to be a special team like we're more than capable of being, we've got to have a sense of urgency every possession. Things, throughout the course of the games, are gonna happen: turnovers, missed shots, or whatever the case may be, but our sense of urgency in the way we play and our effort and our intensity on the defensive end, has to be there no matter what. No questions. I'm proud of the guys in that fourth quarter because that's what won us the game, especially in that fourth, so that has to be the intensity every single night for us to be the best that we can be.”
On driving to the basket:
“You've gotta take the game, the defense, whatever they're giving you. My shot wasn't falling in particular but we just want to get our shots, open shots. So I just tried to put pressure on that rim, as far as me driving, getting our bigs, or Bruce, whoever was in that pocket some shots. They did a good job of corralling me and forcing me into positions where I had to give the ball up, but credit to my teammates: They made the right play and finished the possession.”
On Utah's improvement going into Wednesday's game:
"I think they're healthy. They're healthy and they finally have clicked. I think that loss in the playoffs in the bubble last year got to them a little bit and so they have a fully healthy team that's well coached and everybody knows their role and they have a great system and it works for them. So we've played them, I've played them a few times in the postseason and they're a tough team. Especially at home. No different than every other game for us. We have to have that mindset of going out there and taking it to our opponent and let the chips fall where they do.”
JOE HARRIS
On rising to occasion against best teams:
“I don’t know what it is exactly. Again, I think playing in empty arenas, it does kind of take away from sort of the home court advantage, but at the same token we were on a plane for five-and-a-half hours the other day leading up to this game. We’re still dealing with the travel and other things other situations — we’re a little bit limited, guys are banged up. I don’t think there’s any one thing that you put your finger on. I think we’re just, when somebody’s down, somebody’s out, we’re kind of sort of rising to the occasion, next man up, opportunity for other guys. We’re making it a collective effort too. It’s not single-handedly just one person doing it. Obviously we rely heavily on guys like James, Ky, Kevin when he’s playing. But from the top of the roster to the bottom we’ve got guys that can play and guys that can step up and I think we’ve shown that especially in some of these road games against some of these Western Conference teams.”
On defense against Lillard and McCollum:
“Coming into these games obviously Dame and CJ are the focal points. They’re extremely difficult to guard. You just hope to make things tough on them and I thought we did a good job at least getting the ball out of his hands and not letting him get comfortable early on.”
On Nets scoring 64 points in the paint:
"I think it’s just the feel of the game, especially for somebody like James where he’s kind of feeling out how people are playing him, how defenses are guarding everybody else. If they’re going to load up on other people and allow opportunities for other guys to make plays, he’s able to sort of exploit that weakness. He does it time and time again. Sometimes, it’s with perimeter players, and other times, it’s with bigs. Then tonight, I think it wasn’t such a conscious effort. It was just sort of how the game unfolded."
Catch the Brooklyn Nets this Season
NEXT UP: