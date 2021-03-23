Nets vs. Blazers: James Harden, Joe Harris, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

JAMES HARDEN

On team chemistry developing:

“It's there. It's right where we need it to be. Obviously missing (Kevin Durant) and (Kyrie Irving), I think everyone else has a sense of what their roles are, and they're doing it to the best of their ability every single night. I'm really proud of the guys, especially in that fourth quarter. In order to be a special team like we're more than capable of being, we've got to have a sense of urgency every possession. Things, throughout the course of the games, are gonna happen: turnovers, missed shots, or whatever the case may be, but our sense of urgency in the way we play and our effort and our intensity on the defensive end, has to be there no matter what. No questions. I'm proud of the guys in that fourth quarter because that's what won us the game, especially in that fourth, so that has to be the intensity every single night for us to be the best that we can be.”

On driving to the basket:

“You've gotta take the game, the defense, whatever they're giving you. My shot wasn't falling in particular but we just want to get our shots, open shots. So I just tried to put pressure on that rim, as far as me driving, getting our bigs, or Bruce, whoever was in that pocket some shots. They did a good job of corralling me and forcing me into positions where I had to give the ball up, but credit to my teammates: They made the right play and finished the possession.”

On Utah's improvement going into Wednesday's game:

"I think they're healthy. They're healthy and they finally have clicked. I think that loss in the playoffs in the bubble last year got to them a little bit and so they have a fully healthy team that's well coached and everybody knows their role and they have a great system and it works for them. So we've played them, I've played them a few times in the postseason and they're a tough team. Especially at home. No different than every other game for us. We have to have that mindset of going out there and taking it to our opponent and let the chips fall where they do.”