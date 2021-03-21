Headline
Nets vs. Wizards: James Harden, Nic Claxton, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 113-106 win over Washington
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 113-106 win over the Washington Wizards.
STEVE NASH
On 27 points off 19 turnovers:
“I thought we did a good job hawking the ball at times, forcing some turnovers, getting some steals, but also there’s randomness to the NBA. It’s kind of like the Orlando game. They came out and made everything, contested or not. Tonight they also were a little careless with it. I don’t want to discredit our guys’ effort, because I thought they really got their hands on a lot of balls, but sometimes the other team helps you out in that department a little bit as well.”
On James Harden's minutes:
“I’m concerned about the minutes. I’m not sure what the answer is, though. He controls the game. He hasn’t shot the ball well since the break, but he made three 3s tonight. He gets to the line. He makes assists, rebounds, steals. He’s great around the basket. He had another great performance even if it wasn’t necessarily a typical Harden game. So it’s hard to take him off the floor because he makes his teammates better.”
On upcoming road trip:
"We’re gonna play some really good teams. Portland’s capable of beating anyone. Utah's been the best team in the league, record-wise, for most of the year, and Detroit's a tough matchup for us, so it'll be a really tough trip. We're gonna be a little shorthanded, and we're gonna have to have a real scrappy mentality to go out there and try to get something done.”
JAMES HARDEN
On collision at end of first half:
“I got hit in the jaw. My neck kind of twitched. I’ll be all right. It’s nothing. Get some treatment on it, get some rest and be ready to go the next game.”
On Nic Claxton:
“He’s comfortable. Comfortable and confident. When a young guy doesn’t worry about anything but playing hard and doing his job to the best of his ability, good things happen for him. That’s what we’re seeing out of Nic. He listens and he goes out there and watches film and he does his job every single night. Obviously, we all make mistakes, we all mess up, but his intentions are great and more than not, good things are going to happen for you. As far as communication, I try to help him get in his right spots and teach him different things that can make the game a lot easier for him. I think any young guy, the game is so fast for them. Once they settle in and get more comfortable, the pace slows down and they will be more effective.”
On upcoming road trip:
"I think every game is a test for us. We’re not allowed to take anyone lightly. We don’t have the luxury of that. We saw that last game. Every night we prepare for our opponent to the best of our ability, and the coaches do a really good job of that to prepare us and we go out there and try to execute. Our next opponent is Portland, who have been playing pretty well. We’ve just got to take it one game at a time, and that’s the most important thing. We can’t look further down the line. I think if we have that mindset – one game at a time, one possession at a time – good things happen for us.”
NICOLAS CLAXTON
On finishing games:
"All of this happened pretty fast. I feel like my first game I was playing was yesterday here at Barclays. And everything is just coming along pretty fast, but I’m just staying grounded, staying level-headed and whenever -- closing out games is pretty fun, but I’ve just gotta be ready for whatever opportunity whenever my name is called. That’s my job, and I’ve just got to continue to get better and continue to grow.”
On forcing turnovers:
“Just being active. Talking. Just trying to be a pest defensively and using our voice and I know at the beginning in the first quarter they scored a lot of points but then we really tightened up and everybody just moving around, switching 1 through 5, I think that’s when we defend the best. Everybody just being on the same page. There’s still things that we can do better of course, but us just being active being out there using our voices it changes the game a lot defensively.”
On defending guards:
"Deep down I’m smiling because if teams want to continue to do that, they might get a couple of buckets, but I’m gonna get more stops than them, definitely. So deep down I’m just smiling, I’m ready. I know the scouting report. I’m a huge basketball fan, so I’ve been watching all of these guys since I was young, so just me being out there, using my IQ, using my footwork, guarding without fouling, it’s fun, honestly. I wasn’t able to switch one through last year at all, honestly, so me being able to switch, I think that’s huge. That’s huge for us, especially if teams want to go at me directly. That’s just taking the flow away from other players, and like I said, I might get scored on a couple times, but for the most part I’m good."
