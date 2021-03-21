Nets vs. Wizards: James Harden, Nic Claxton, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

JAMES HARDEN

On collision at end of first half:

“I got hit in the jaw. My neck kind of twitched. I’ll be all right. It’s nothing. Get some treatment on it, get some rest and be ready to go the next game.”

On Nic Claxton:

“He’s comfortable. Comfortable and confident. When a young guy doesn’t worry about anything but playing hard and doing his job to the best of his ability, good things happen for him. That’s what we’re seeing out of Nic. He listens and he goes out there and watches film and he does his job every single night. Obviously, we all make mistakes, we all mess up, but his intentions are great and more than not, good things are going to happen for you. As far as communication, I try to help him get in his right spots and teach him different things that can make the game a lot easier for him. I think any young guy, the game is so fast for them. Once they settle in and get more comfortable, the pace slows down and they will be more effective.”

On upcoming road trip:

"I think every game is a test for us. We’re not allowed to take anyone lightly. We don’t have the luxury of that. We saw that last game. Every night we prepare for our opponent to the best of our ability, and the coaches do a really good job of that to prepare us and we go out there and try to execute. Our next opponent is Portland, who have been playing pretty well. We’ve just got to take it one game at a time, and that’s the most important thing. We can’t look further down the line. I think if we have that mindset – one game at a time, one possession at a time – good things happen for us.”