Nets vs. Pacers: James Harden, Joe Harris, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On starting with smaller lineup:

“You’re damned if you damned if you don’t in a way. If you put all your size out there to start the game you can run out of it as well. So we know Bruce can be so effective against bigs at times, so we took a shot at that. Their length bothered us, but at the same time we did damage in the first quarter by getting fouls on Turner. I think that upset him and it upset them a little bit. So, that long lineup was tough and tricky; but our guys weathered it and was able to throw a lot more at them by the end of the night.”

On defending Sabonis:

“Our defense is different. We switch, and we asked them to go find him in the post while we fronted and make them throw balls over the top in those small gaps. We gave them a few of those today but we didn't panic. We stuck with it. Our activity was outstanding, we kept the ball in front for the most part. So I thought they did a good job of handling, he’s such a versatile player. He makes his teammates better and he can score inside or out. But I think we also made it difficult for them, and it wasn't necessarily something they were comfortable with.”

On Nic Claxton

"He was gassed at times tonight. I think everyone was with the shorter bench. Heavy minutes. We tried to take a couple timeouts in the fourth just to give them a breather. Nic is, he’s in between. Obviously you could see his activity and length and the things that he can do to help our team but you have to be careful overplaying him. That’s why we took some of those timeouts, to give him and James and Joe and extra breather. Nic’s doing great. We love the profile he brings to our team, long, mobile big who’s active and plays hard and he was definitely a big factor tonight.”