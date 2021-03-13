Nets vs. Pistons: DeAndre Jordan, Landry Shamet, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

DEANDRE JORDAN

On connecting with Harden:

“It's definitely gotten a lot better. Throughout the season it's gotten a lot better. Just playing with different guys throughout my career on this team, different guys have different tendencies, so just being able to be in the right spot for myself and for him, for us all to be successful. It was gonna take some. We knew it was gonna take time, but once we got it down, we were gonna be fine. But James is such a great passer and we've had great conversations on the floor, and a lot of the times we're using the games to kind of feel each other out. We can watch film but we really don't have a lot of practice time to drill it into, get those different scenarios, so we've got to learn on the fly. And also, we've got to take what the defense gives us sometimes, too, but he does such a great job of getting guys where they need to be and making the right basketball play.”

On grinding out wins:

“I think that we’re just getting better as a team all around. There’s some games where we’re gonna have it going, and there’s some games where we’re gonna have to grind it out, and tonight was a night like that. But it just shows how much better we’re getting as a whole on both sides of the basketball. Like you said, we weren’t able to knock down shots tonight. They had a ton of offensive rebounds, but we stuck with it and we got stops when we needed to. Ky had a couple big rebounds down the stretch. But like I said, there are gonna be games where we have to tough it out and we have to grind to win games like that. In the playoffs, the game’s gonna slow down. We’re not gonna be able to get as many transition points and easy buckets as we do at times, but you know, with Detroit, you’ve got to give those guys credit. They play hard the entire game and they had a lot of guys who made a lot of shots tonight. They play well with each other. Give those guys credit, but I liked the way we responded throughout the entire game.”

On playing Knicks Monday:

““I think that obviously the Knicks are playing great basketball together. Julius Randle is an All-Star for those guys. Thibs is doing a great job over there. We can’t get caught up in the New York rivalry thing. We’re just trying to come out there and win a basketball game against a tough opponent. We’re happy the game is at our place this time. We’re excited. It’s gonna be a tough fought game just like tonight was. It will be a grind-out game because we know how those guys play.”