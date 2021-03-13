Headline
Nets vs. Pistons: DeAndre Jordan, Landry Shamet, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 100-95 win over Detroit
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 100-95 win over the Detroit Pistons.
STEVE NASH
On 3-point shooting:
“I want to give them some credit. We forced some tough threes, but we also missed a lot of open ones, so we could have had more separation if we had a more typical shooting night, but you also give them credit. I think coach Casey does a heck of a job. They play hard, they play physically, and we didn’t have a great game, but you’ve got to give them some credit.”
On Landry Shamet:
“The birthday boy. He was great. He’s on a hot streak here and it’s awesome to see. He made some really big shots for us. We wouldn’t have won the Boston game without him and we wouldn’t have won tonight without him, so pivotal performances from Landry and we definitely needed those big baskets he made for us tonight.”
On last Detroit game:
"I don’t want to make too much of that. I don’t think the guys had it circled, and in a sense, the poetry would have been to lose to them again because we’ve been talking about the Detroit game for three or four weeks. They are extremely competitive and physically and we weathered it and found a way to win. Not a great performance clearly, but like we’ve all said already is you’ve got to find different ways to win and I think tonight we found out that we can win a game that’s a little bit sloppy by our standards but it shows our guys will stick together, compete together and find a way to win."
DEANDRE JORDAN
On connecting with Harden:
“It's definitely gotten a lot better. Throughout the season it's gotten a lot better. Just playing with different guys throughout my career on this team, different guys have different tendencies, so just being able to be in the right spot for myself and for him, for us all to be successful. It was gonna take some. We knew it was gonna take time, but once we got it down, we were gonna be fine. But James is such a great passer and we've had great conversations on the floor, and a lot of the times we're using the games to kind of feel each other out. We can watch film but we really don't have a lot of practice time to drill it into, get those different scenarios, so we've got to learn on the fly. And also, we've got to take what the defense gives us sometimes, too, but he does such a great job of getting guys where they need to be and making the right basketball play.”
On grinding out wins:
“I think that we’re just getting better as a team all around. There’s some games where we’re gonna have it going, and there’s some games where we’re gonna have to grind it out, and tonight was a night like that. But it just shows how much better we’re getting as a whole on both sides of the basketball. Like you said, we weren’t able to knock down shots tonight. They had a ton of offensive rebounds, but we stuck with it and we got stops when we needed to. Ky had a couple big rebounds down the stretch. But like I said, there are gonna be games where we have to tough it out and we have to grind to win games like that. In the playoffs, the game’s gonna slow down. We’re not gonna be able to get as many transition points and easy buckets as we do at times, but you know, with Detroit, you’ve got to give those guys credit. They play hard the entire game and they had a lot of guys who made a lot of shots tonight. They play well with each other. Give those guys credit, but I liked the way we responded throughout the entire game.”
On playing Knicks Monday:
““I think that obviously the Knicks are playing great basketball together. Julius Randle is an All-Star for those guys. Thibs is doing a great job over there. We can’t get caught up in the New York rivalry thing. We’re just trying to come out there and win a basketball game against a tough opponent. We’re happy the game is at our place this time. We’re excited. It’s gonna be a tough fought game just like tonight was. It will be a grind-out game because we know how those guys play.”
LANDRY SHAMET
On strong shooting lately:
"I've been doing the same thing; just working on my game, getting shots up getting extra work in, mentally keep myself in the right place. My teammates trust me and they want me to shoot, and that goes a long way knowing that they’ve got my back all the time. Not a ton of film. I'm not really watching. I've done this my whole life. And it's just a matter of staying consistent, regardless of ups or downs. So, yeah, shots are going in and I'm trying to find other ways to fight the game, too.”
On warming up well:
“Some of the some of the best games I've had shooting the basketball, it feels like I don't know how to shoot in warm-ups. So there's nights where it's just kind of hit and miss. But again, that goes back to the consistency. You can't get caught up in how you shoot the ball in warm-ups. Whether I'm shooting really, really well in warm-ups or it feels a little weird, you always have time to find it. In the flow of the game, it's always going to be different. So yeah, it can go both ways with that.”
On grinding out wins:
"We know that down the line, there's going to be a playoff game or a crucial game where the other the other team we're playing is taking away a couple of our options, or James, Ky or Kevin aren't having their best night. And we’ve got to know that that's probably gonna happen; it’s basketball. So a night like tonight where – and all those guys are capable of putting up 30 plus any given night, but there's going to be evenings where they don't. And that's when it's even more important that we're doing all the little things. Other guys have got to be able to contribute. We all got to continue to do our jobs and find ways to win those games, because that's what — from my experience in playoffs and whatnot — there's going to be nights like that, and you got to find ways to win those games. So this is good, good experience for us early. We've had a couple of them now, so it's good that we've handled them the way we have so far."
Catch the Brooklyn Nets this Season
NEXT UP: