Nets vs. Celtics: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

KYRIE IRVING

On coming back from All-Star Game:

"It felt good just to be able to get a few days of rest so to say. I’m really blessed to be able to play on that platform with so many great players and then come straight into the season again. It is what it is. We had a nice practice yesterday. You should’ve seen the first five minutes. We went up and down scrimmaging, getting back from vacation. We just wanted to come back from vacation and play with maximum effort. Going against the Celtics, we’ll see them down the line later on this season and probably in the playoffs as well. Who knows? But we just wanted to match their effort tonight and just have fun out there competing at a high level.”

On the last year since COVID shutdown in 2020:

“I mean I would love to share my thoughts. My sentiment goes out to a lot of the families that are dealing with the circumstances that I don't control about here. There's been changes all around our country. And my biggest thing is just bringing everyone together making sure that I'm always standing up for the right things and taking care of people who are walking that righteous path with God with Allah with whomever you call God. I just want everyone to stay safe. And if I can bring some healing, bring some excitement into your life by going out there and putting the ball in the hoop for three hours or two hours then I'm grateful to be able to do that. Grateful to be able to step into this environment knowing that we've had things that have been challenging for us, but the most challenging thing has been watching what's going in the country and seeing it change completely. We've seen a lot of change in social injustices, seeing a lot of changes in the way we treat each other as human beings because we need that in our world. We need more truth-tellers, we need more people stepping up and doing the right thing and I think we've been able to learn as human beings as well. It's been a racial problem going on that makes this thing more divided so we have so much more to work through but like I said if I'm able to use this platform to talk about the things that are going on in the world while still being able to stand on the truth and expose my talent that's all blessing from all praises due. So I just want to focus on what we can control. That's the same sentiment to everyone at home. Just take care of yourself, make sure you take care of your family and don't take time for granted. Because it can be taken away in an instant. So it's been good to just play basketball and have fun but still feel what the world is going through.”

On picking up where first half ended:

"It just feels like we're just in the journey and trying to enjoy every day. The ups and downs of the game are going to come and we just got to be able to battle through. It sounds cliche but it's basketball. When we go out there and have guys you can put in the right spot we have adjustments ready and we all hold each other accountable and we're all smiling and having fun and being physical and doing all the intangibles of the game of basketball that draws common person just working hard. Sweating, just doing the right things cheering on your teammates, all the details that it takes to win I feel like we're just trying to continue to get that vehicle going. And it's a work in progress. I'll never say we're perfect because we make mistakes all the time. We're human. But for everyone that's watching I think they study us and observe us on a very high level and expect greatness so why not expect it from ourselves and just go out there and do so. Not too much thinking, just doing and having fun. "