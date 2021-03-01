Nets vs. Spurs: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On closing defense:

“I think we’re improving on that side of the ball. Overtime we held them to five points. We had good stretches, couple poor quarters, but I think the first quarter we held them to 21, so there were stretches where our defense was really solid. We recognize that’s gonna be something that we have to work on and address every night for the rest of the year and continue to get better at.”

On Bruce Brown comfortable on offense, making threes:

“Well it’s great when he makes threes, but that’s not why we put him on the floor. When he makes them, we’re happy for him, and hopefully he continues to develop that part of his game. But when he’s out there rolling to the basket, and they’re scared of James or Ky, and he can play 2-on-1 or 3-on-2 and finish at the rim, he’s found a niche there. Like I said, I really, really admire his ability to roll and finish and make plays. He plays so hard, so much energy, took the ball to the basket coast to coast a few times tonight as well. He expanded his game a little offensively tonight, but that’s a bonus. We love Bruce because he’s such a competitor and a fighter and he’s really clever at playing that roller position as a guard.”

On late shots early in shot clock:

“It's a good question. I think sometimes we play to our strengths, sometimes we want to run the clock, but they were doubling, they were trapping, running out at James or Ky, so they were getting the ball out of his hands. And if that's the case, they might not get it back, so we have to take the advantage I think in those scenarios and try to score while we have that advantage. I think if we try to pull it back out and they deny it to those guys, we're not gonna get as good an opportunity as a 2-on-1 or a 3-on-2 when they double them. I think that was a big part of it. We definitely sometimes play a little quickly or go a little early, but you also want to give the players freedom and comfort to play and use their personalities to win the game. But they were doubling tonight so it got the ball out of their hands and we'd rather play 2-on-1, 3-on-2 because we may not get it back to those guys.”