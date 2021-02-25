Nets vs. Magic: Kyrie Irving, Landry Shamet, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

KYRIE IRVING

On turning the game around after first quarter:

"Just our effort. Honestly, and just knowing we had to settle in. That's all. And we needed it, too. Not every game is going to start the way we would like with everything going down and. I got to apologize too. I'm trying to think and I just got out of the cold tub. I'm shivering while I'm up here. But yeah, we can start every game like how we started the rest of games during this kind of streak. So we just got to turn the next page and we put a few possessions together and we ended the first quarter well and I feel like that put us in position to take control of the pace of the game."

On his comfort level:

“Well it's not so much the environment here, it's just life. You know life has hit differently for all of us during these times. I don't want to take any day for granted, I don't want to take any relationship for granted. I just really want to see everyone do well in our world and heal especially during these times when we just have so many individuals losing loved ones. It's not so much about the game anymore it's just more about caring about your neighbor, your fellow human being and being there and doing your part to make the world go ‘round. I know a lot of people enjoy watching us play and enjoy watching me play and it's an honor and I give all the glory to God like I said so when I'm out there and I'm able to give the next generation or even people older than me inspiration while I'm out there playing then I feel like I'm doing my job. The wins and losses will come regardless. The criticism, greatness will come. And I welcome all of that in just being rooted in who I am. I'm not going to change for anybody or any moment but I'm very flexible to understand everyone and what's going on. So I think I've been able to just really be who I am. And that's been the thing."

On suggesting Kobe Bryant be in the NBA logo:

"Well number one, I think as a native Black man, as a native Black king, it is part of my responsibility to continue to push our generation, our culture forward. I know that it probably was met with some people that love it — that love the idea — and some people that don't love it. But, my thing is paying homage to the example that has been set by that man. Seventeen years old; we are drafting guys that are even younger now. Guys that are coming out of different places and he was the standard for our generation. And he will continue on and I want that to be something in history that is changed forever, that our generation was part of that change and if that means that I have to lead that forward and get the conversation going, then great. But I think he deserves it. I think his family deserves it. I think we deserve it as seeing greatness personified as Mamba. And anyone that's coming into the league should know that that's the example that was set. And I'm only saying that just speaking about Kob — I don't want to discredit any of our other historical players that have done amazing things for the league. I am not discrediting anyone when I say that Kob should be the logo because we have so many examples of guys that did things on and off the floor that were leaps and bounds for us to be where we are now. So, I'm just saying present day, I think it was 2/24 (when posted), so a year after the memorial. And it's just a refresher that this is the guy for us. This is the guy for me. He's my mentor. More than just and inspiration. I took a lot of knowledge and wisdom from that guy and he's always around me and Gigi's always around me and I know that in the women's game we want to continue to push things forward, but in our game, too, we want to set a standard and precedent like this is excellence. Kobe Bryant. Logo. Yes. Needs to happen. I don't care what anyone says. Black kings built the league. That's exactly what I meant, that's exactly where I stand."