Headline
Nets vs. Magic: Kyrie Irving, Landry Shamet, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 129-92 win over Orlando
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 129-92 win over the Orlando Magic.
STEVE NASH
On Nic Claxton:
“Nic’s energy was outstanding. Hasn’t played for about a year, so to play these last two games and for him to be as disruptive as he was tonight, think he had four steals and two blocks, assists, he rebounds. He’s somebody that we believe in and think he’s got a lot of upside, continue to grow and just take it step-by-step with him but I was impressed and really happy that he had success out there tonight.”
On Landry Shamet:
“Landry’s a really good shooter. We all know that. It’s just a new situation, new environment, new role trying to turn that corner and I think he’s started to have that confidence in what we’re doing and it’s great. He works hard and was very conscientious of his craft, and so proud of him for turning that corner and just sticking with it. It was great to see him make some shots, tonight, but I general he’s been playing better and better.”
On Tyler Johnson's pressure defense:
“Really he took responsibility for that. We encourage it, but that’s what he’s gonna bring to the table is that energy. He’s making shots, which is great. He’s taking care of the ball, but his defensive energy is outstanding. To pick up full court, just to throw something at the other team, it’s just another layer for us, and it’s great that he has that energy to do so. That’s why we put him in the game in the first place more than anything is just his competitive nature. He’s a real competitor, and tough, and fights, and that’s something that I think has added to our team a great deal.”
LANDRY SHAMET
On his role:
“I mean, I think any bench player, especially on a team like this, has to embrace coming in and not really knowing fully what you're gonna have to walk into. Each game's different. There's games like tonight where we come out a little bit flat and it's the bench's job to kind of try to get us going. So I'll give Tyler Johnson credit. he came in, started picking up the ball, and then there's been nights where he's made shots and certain other guys have had to make shots, take on defensive matchups, so it kind of changes from game to game, but you've just gotta be willing to come in with the right energy, have the right energy all the time, I think that's No.1, and understand that every game might have a different role I guess you might say.”
On playing with Irving, Durant, Harden:
“Each one of them brings so many different things to the table. I've been fortunate. I’ve seen some incredible players in a short 3-year window, it feels like about 10. James, the biggest thing I learned playing with him is how much of a facilitator he is, how willing he is and just how smart he is. He understands how to get guys in the right situations, he wants to. He wants to pass the ball, move the ball. Everybody looks at him like this, I'd always thought everyone looked at him as this just isolation one-on-one scorer and that's all he does, but he's smart. He understands the game, knows how to get guys involved. Kyrie can come in and be a spark and just explode, and then Kevin Durant's Kevin Durant. I don't have to say anything past that. So I'm lucky to play with them. Glad they're all on our team and just gonna continue learning how I can make their lives easier and hopefully we can take this thing a long way.”
On Kyrie Irving's leadership:
“He's expressive and he's passionate. That's who Kyrie is, and he's gonna tell you what's on his mind and he's spiritual and, I love Kyrie. I think a lot of people don't understand him, don't get exactly where he's coming from, his mentality, and a lot of people fear what they don't understand, so i think it's been great to be able to be around him, be in the locker room with him, get to know him as a person, not just a basketball player but a person, and I know he believes in all of his teammates and he wants the best for all of us.”
KYRIE IRVING
On turning the game around after first quarter:
"Just our effort. Honestly, and just knowing we had to settle in. That's all. And we needed it, too. Not every game is going to start the way we would like with everything going down and. I got to apologize too. I'm trying to think and I just got out of the cold tub. I'm shivering while I'm up here. But yeah, we can start every game like how we started the rest of games during this kind of streak. So we just got to turn the next page and we put a few possessions together and we ended the first quarter well and I feel like that put us in position to take control of the pace of the game."
On his comfort level:
“Well it's not so much the environment here, it's just life. You know life has hit differently for all of us during these times. I don't want to take any day for granted, I don't want to take any relationship for granted. I just really want to see everyone do well in our world and heal especially during these times when we just have so many individuals losing loved ones. It's not so much about the game anymore it's just more about caring about your neighbor, your fellow human being and being there and doing your part to make the world go ‘round. I know a lot of people enjoy watching us play and enjoy watching me play and it's an honor and I give all the glory to God like I said so when I'm out there and I'm able to give the next generation or even people older than me inspiration while I'm out there playing then I feel like I'm doing my job. The wins and losses will come regardless. The criticism, greatness will come. And I welcome all of that in just being rooted in who I am. I'm not going to change for anybody or any moment but I'm very flexible to understand everyone and what's going on. So I think I've been able to just really be who I am. And that's been the thing."
On suggesting Kobe Bryant be in the NBA logo:
"Well number one, I think as a native Black man, as a native Black king, it is part of my responsibility to continue to push our generation, our culture forward. I know that it probably was met with some people that love it — that love the idea — and some people that don't love it. But, my thing is paying homage to the example that has been set by that man. Seventeen years old; we are drafting guys that are even younger now. Guys that are coming out of different places and he was the standard for our generation. And he will continue on and I want that to be something in history that is changed forever, that our generation was part of that change and if that means that I have to lead that forward and get the conversation going, then great. But I think he deserves it. I think his family deserves it. I think we deserve it as seeing greatness personified as Mamba. And anyone that's coming into the league should know that that's the example that was set. And I'm only saying that just speaking about Kob — I don't want to discredit any of our other historical players that have done amazing things for the league. I am not discrediting anyone when I say that Kob should be the logo because we have so many examples of guys that did things on and off the floor that were leaps and bounds for us to be where we are now. So, I'm just saying present day, I think it was 2/24 (when posted), so a year after the memorial. And it's just a refresher that this is the guy for us. This is the guy for me. He's my mentor. More than just and inspiration. I took a lot of knowledge and wisdom from that guy and he's always around me and Gigi's always around me and I know that in the women's game we want to continue to push things forward, but in our game, too, we want to set a standard and precedent like this is excellence. Kobe Bryant. Logo. Yes. Needs to happen. I don't care what anyone says. Black kings built the league. That's exactly what I meant, that's exactly where I stand."
Catch the Brooklyn Nets this Season
NEXT UP: