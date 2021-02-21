Nets vs. Clippers: Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On the second quarter:

"I thought the stretch of the second quarter our defense picked up, we came up 21 points I believe in the second quarter, which was outstanding. We didn't turn the ball over in that stretch, made shots. But make or miss, when you're able to hold a team like that - that is shooting the ball so well and has incredible scorers - to 21 points in the quarter i think that is the foundation of going on some run. So that was I think the best part; and then taking care of the basketball helps our defense, and also clearly helps your offense. And then you add it all up here and we were able to separate a little bit by the half, we were able to maintain that until nearly the end of the game, and held on.”

On learning how to win:

“That’s, like I keep saying, a non-negotiable step in any team’s aspirations is to have that resolve and toughness and connectivity. I’ve been saying that since day one and we’re starting to see more consistent efforts. I just get a sense that our guys are coming together a little more off the floor as well. They’re finding a bit of a bond and a joy playing together and fighting for one another and that is, other than the toughness and application I talked about, the fact that those guys have come together a little bit more, look like they like each other and want to play for each other has been the most positive part of the last six games.”

On lesson from road trip:

“I don’t know if I could put it, but if I would say one word, I would say simply, toughness. I think we look back to the Detroit game and how poor our application was. That’s not toughness. Mentally, physically, we were a shadow of ourselves. This last six games, I think our toughness has been there. We’ve been willing mentally, physically, and emotionally to lay it on the line every night. I know that’s clichés, but it’s the truth. That’s why they are things that you need, and so we turned a little corner there where we’ve had the application, the toughness and the concentration levels that allow us to win slightly different ways and we have a lot of shot-makers. We’re gonna score points. It’s just, how can we defend, how can we rebound, how can we take care of the basketball and every night we’e found a different way to kind of win the game.”