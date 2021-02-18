Nets vs. Lakers: Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

KYRIE IRVING

On growth of team's depth:

"I think we just really focused on making it about us. Like I said, you could talk about some guys’ individual greatness on this team, but we just always want to make it about us and how we can control what we can control and that’s our effort and our attitude and being communicative for one another. So we’re just making it about us. We want to be a great team. We have a lot of great individuals that can do a lot of great things any given night and we just want to honor that space and just continue to have fun out there. It’s fun being connected. It’s fun going out there and competing when you get to wait all day to prepare as a team and have 2½ hours where the whole world is watching. So we get a chance to prove it on the biggest stage."

On Joe Harris:

"It comes down to reading the defense at that point. A lot of guys have got to stay close to the body on Joe. Whenever I’m attacking to his side, I know that I have an advantage potentially. So I just try to work Joe into our offense as best I can because he’s going to do what he does and that’s move to open spots. But I think he’s added some dimensions to his game where he’s able to attack the rim and create more opportunities for himself on the perimeter. When he drives and you have a great shooter like that driving, it collapses the defense enough to where it gives other guys open shots. So we’re just enjoying it. We want everybody to continue to give each other confidence, and Joe is doing a great job as well as all our other guys."

On turning the corner defensively:

“Yeah, it's about time. It's about time we turn the corner defensively. No team is gonna win anything in this league if they don't get stops. It’s about time. And we heard them loud and clear in the last few games. And it is one of our points of emphasis when we go into games is just stay connected, no matter what. Stick to the game plan, we trust it, we've talked about it. So just go out there and play, and play free and execute it. But we're gonna hold each other accountable. I know you see on TV or when you’re watching, we're yelling, we're pointing at each other. But that's what we need in order to stay engaged for certain guys, we need that level of, we need that level of grit. It’s okay to get angry on the offensive end and be physical in the league. We're not friends with these guys out here trying to win. So let's just keep going.”