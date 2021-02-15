Nets vs. Kings: James Harden, Jeff Green, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

JAMES HARDEN

On getting comfortable with Nets:

"Very comfortable. It wasn’t going to take me a long time. I think just the communication is key, you know, letting guys – telling them or helping them get in their spots, being able to knock down shots. Making the game a lot easier for each individual player because it’s going to free up myself at the end of the day. So the comfort level is there. Coaches, teammates did an unbelievable job of helping me with that and then just knowing who I had on my team. That’s a huge part of it. Not trying to be competitive with anybody on my team. Just doing what I do every single night to the best of my ability."

On momentum growing:

"Yes, because it’s a total team effort. Obviously, we would love to have Kevin back for more than one game, but once we get our full roster and Kevin is back and we can kind of get a rhythm, we haven’t really had a whole roster where we can get a rhythm yet for multiple games. So, once we can get that full roster, then we can really see what we got and we can really be something special. But, until then, defensively it’s going to have to be our mindset because offensively, like I keep harping on, we can score with the best of them. So, you know, shoot arounds is helping us, watching film is helping us and communicating is helping us. And I think each individual guy comes in the game with that defensive mentality."

On Irving saying Harden is the point guard:

"That’s how the game was just going. That’s how he saw it, I saw it. I think for both of us, we have no problem with it. At the end of the day, we’re both playmakers, and we’re both scorers. At any point, we both can get hot and get it going, and we’re also unselfish, so we can make plays for our team. For me as a player, I just try to get guys in their spots and make sure I’m feeding everybody across the board. Obviously, now that I’m getting familiar with Ky a little bit more, I know his spots and where he likes the ball and we just let him go and be free and do what he does at a high level because he’s one of the best that this game has ever seen doing that. And then for myself, it’s getting guys involved and playing the right way, which I think we all do on every possession. We’re both playmakers and we’re both scorers at the end of the day, and we’re both unselfish and all we want to do is win."