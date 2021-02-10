Nets vs. Pacers: James Harden, DeAndre Jordan, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On if defense came down to effort:

“Yeah, all those things are kind of connected in some way, right? So what's our approach, you can pull out whatever Thesaurus you want to pull out and take advantage of, by all means. But you're right; however you want to word it, it's just having the right approach attitude and competing. And there's layers to that, of course, but it is fairly simple as well. And so I thought tonight they were outstanding with their approach. And you could tell from the start, they were locked in, and when they are locked in, you see what they're capable of.”

On relying on defense:

“We'd love to continue to build our defense and be able to win games with our defense at times. I think we're a ways from that. But hopefully that is a place we can get to at some point. Tonight, I think part of our offensive woes was just the second half that's tough sometimes, and you have a big lead, the other team is playing free, because they think the night’s over, the game is lost. And so they're kind of desperate and have the freedom because they have nothing to lose; so that can be difficult. They played hard and loose. And we did, we I think we were trying to manage a lead instead of extending a lead, which is natural. I think that happens in our game a lot. So I thought the offense was pretty good in the first half. And the second half, it was a matter of dealing with the state of the game, what was what was occurring in the game, and that was them having to race back and nothing to lose. But you're right, our defense was the star of the game. And I think that just proves that we're capable. But every team poses a different challenge. Every night has a different bounce. And tonight, though we did our job.”

On one month since Harden trade:

“I think he's in a much better shape than when he got here. I think he'll probably get in better condition as the season goes, as well. Yeah, I mean, it's funny; four weeks already, I think Kevin and Kya and James have played five-and-a-half games if you include the Raptors game together. So it's kind of astonishing in one respect to have him for a month basically, and then they've only played five games together, if I'm right, or five-and-a-half, six games. So lots of time, but we’ve got to get going here and get all three of them on the court and our complete roster for the time being going, and try to build and continually improve even if its small margins, small improvements. Regardless of our record, if we keep getting better, I think we got a chance to be a special team.”