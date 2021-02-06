Nets vs. Sixers: James Harden, Landry Shamet, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On third quarter:

“I do think fatigue played a part. We did play last night. Tough game last night, a little undermanned there as well, and then coming in here tonight, we asked a lot of our guys, we asked a lot of James, and I think these guys have played a lot of minutes in a short period of time, a back-to-back tonight without two starters, I think there was some fatigue. I thought the guys competed and gave themselves a chance. We were in the game, third quarter and then they went on their run, and I thought that was the time to in a sense call off the dogs and let those guys rest a little bit. It’s been such a difficult schedule here with a back-to-back, that was I think fatigue is a big factor.”

On Norvel Pelle debut:

“Norvel was great. He’s out of shape a little bit for NBA standards. You could see him out there. I was proud of him for fighting through, trying to get his legs and his lungs going. He obviously has some instincts blocking shots, which is I think his reputation and why we looked at him. I was proud of the way he conducted himself and worked hard. Like I said, he showed that he can block some shots.”

On takeaway from game:

“I thought that we need to get a little more physical, and at times we showed we were. We got in there and cracked people on rebounds, dove on the floor for loose balls, some of the things that we’re gonna have to do here to get better. But I thought we also cleaned up a little bit of our defensive schemes at times. We grew a little bit. It was a tough loss. We were a little undermanned. But I thought there was a lot to be proud of from our guys.”