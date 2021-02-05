Nets vs. Raptors: James Harden, Joe Harris, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On distractions from Durant situation:

“If I’m honest, I probably didn’t handle it great, just trying to juggle all those balls, all that different information. What does it mean? I probably got a little distracted about thinking about what it means long-term for our team. We’ve already been playing guys a lot of minutes and if Kevin’s not playing, are we gonna run the remaining guys too many minutes? So maybe I got a little bit distracted by the big picture. But that’s the way this year’s gonna be. We’re gonna be in and out of COVID situations and minute pile-ups, and all the difficulties that we’re gonna face this year and it’s gonna be similar for everyone, so we’ve just got to try to adapt and be able to bounce back from little setbacks like this. Unfortunately we couldn’t bounce back to win the game, but we’ve got to be able to bounce back this next week and play well and keep getting better.”

On Durant availability going forward

“I’m not really sure. I hope it’s more of a to be determined situation than a situation where it’s one week quarantine or whatever you want to call it. I don’t know. I hope that obviously we don’t lose him for the week, but I’m not sure exactly right now. We’re still trying to filter what kind of information we can gather tonight and the type of parameters around the decision.”

On turnovers:

“Well, we could always use more activity, for sure. But they’re an experienced group that’s played together, obviously won a championship with most of these guys. So they have that corporate knowledge and that collective experience. They could change defenses on us. Part of it you’ve got to give them credit. Part of it we just made some plays that were careless, and the other part of it was we just maybe didn’t finish our opportunities down the stretch, and Lowry made some really big shots. So you add it all up and it’s a loss, but a lot to learn from it.”