Nets vs. Wizards: Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

JOE HARRIS

On late turnover:

“Obviously Brad hit a tough shot, and it was just a dumb mistake on my part. I was trying to get the ball out quick and get it to Kevin, and it was one of those things where he was cutting to the rim and I was kind of throwing the ball where I thought he was going to be going. I had a timeout. I should have been more cognizant of it and just taken care of the ball. Definitely, it was a big mistake on my part, especially down the stretch like that. Those are timely possessions, and even though the defensive effort wasn’t great, we still should have won this game and a lot of it comes down to the timely possessions at the end.”

On Washington's offense:

“They're one of the better offensive teams in the NBA. Obviously they're one of the worst defensive teams, so that's kind of why we have the result that we have, but they have offensive firepower, especially when Russ plays efficiently like he did tonight. Him and Brad are both capable of having really big nights, which they did. Everybody else kinda plugs in as well. They have a lot of good offensive players. So yeah, just not enough stops on our part. Obviously a lot of times when you score what we did tonight, you're probably sitting pretty good anf thinking you're gonna win the game. But too many defensive miscues, a lot of separate sort of runs where the momentum got on their side and then you have result that you have.””

On offense compared to defense:

“I think we knew coming into the season even before we added James that we had a lot of offensive weapons. Then, you add James, who is easily one of the best offensive players in the game the last five, six, seven, eight years, to plug in with the guys that we have. We can score with the best of them. We could easily be sitting here at the end of the year and say we have one of the better offensive teams to play this game. But that being said, the defense has to follow suit, too. You can’t just always rely on the offense and nights like tonight are kind of indicative of that."