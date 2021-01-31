Headline
Nets vs. Wizards: Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 149-146 loss to Washington
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 149-146 loss to the Washington Wizards.
STEVE NASH
On the last offensive possession:
“We had Kevin on the block there. He had his iso or Kai coming off, and they flooded Kevin so we knew that he had a cut. Somebody had to cut so he got it and got a wide open one and just wasn’t able to finish.”
On turnover for Washington's go-ahead 3:
“It was an unfortunate moment. Joe threw the ball in and Kevin was cutting a different direction. So it was just an error and it happens, but when you give up 149 points, that’s one error in about 50 defensive lapses. So we were not good enough defensively, and we could look at the missed layup, or the turnover for the three there, but we shouldn’t have been in that position. We had a big lead early. We let them stay around a long, long time until their confidence grew. They’re a desperate team looking for a win and we gave them a chance and gave them life.”
On defense:
“The most important thing is individual pride, making every possession count and mean something. I think too many possessions didn’t mean enough for us tonight. We’ve got to sit down in a stance and guard and make it difficult, and if we can cut out three or four of those paint attempts or baskets, we win the game. But you hope you can clean up a heck of a lot of them and I think more than anything it’s just a little bit of pride and a little bit of desperation to guard the ball and keep them out of the paint.”
JOE HARRIS
On late turnover:
“Obviously Brad hit a tough shot, and it was just a dumb mistake on my part. I was trying to get the ball out quick and get it to Kevin, and it was one of those things where he was cutting to the rim and I was kind of throwing the ball where I thought he was going to be going. I had a timeout. I should have been more cognizant of it and just taken care of the ball. Definitely, it was a big mistake on my part, especially down the stretch like that. Those are timely possessions, and even though the defensive effort wasn’t great, we still should have won this game and a lot of it comes down to the timely possessions at the end.”
On Washington's offense:
“They're one of the better offensive teams in the NBA. Obviously they're one of the worst defensive teams, so that's kind of why we have the result that we have, but they have offensive firepower, especially when Russ plays efficiently like he did tonight. Him and Brad are both capable of having really big nights, which they did. Everybody else kinda plugs in as well. They have a lot of good offensive players. So yeah, just not enough stops on our part. Obviously a lot of times when you score what we did tonight, you're probably sitting pretty good anf thinking you're gonna win the game. But too many defensive miscues, a lot of separate sort of runs where the momentum got on their side and then you have result that you have.””
On offense compared to defense:
“I think we knew coming into the season even before we added James that we had a lot of offensive weapons. Then, you add James, who is easily one of the best offensive players in the game the last five, six, seven, eight years, to plug in with the guys that we have. We can score with the best of them. We could easily be sitting here at the end of the year and say we have one of the better offensive teams to play this game. But that being said, the defense has to follow suit, too. You can’t just always rely on the offense and nights like tonight are kind of indicative of that."
KEVIN DURANT
On what happened defensively:
“They shot 20 more shots than us. They had 25 points off our turnovers, and they made timely shots. Got to give them credit. They played extremely desperate all night, physical, trying to get in the passing lanes, just trying to muck the game up. They needed a win. They hadn’t won in a while, so you’ve got to give them credit. Tough loss for us.”
On final offensive possession:
“Russ was sitting on top-side and Kyrie lobbed that up, then Bradley Beal was just sitting there waiting on it, then they had another guy sitting in the paint. We got a wide-open layup to lead the game because everybody was so focused on me right there. Coach drew up a good play and he was able to get somebody creeping for a layup, we just didn’t finish it. But yeah, the ball was supposed to come to me for sure, but you see how they reacted, and we was able to get something good, we just didn’t finish.”
On bouncing back from loss:
“Take your mind off the game and get ready for the next one. We all know what went wrong, and we know how we could have won this basketball game. This is one of the ones you’ve just got to get rid of.”
