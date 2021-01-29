Nets vs. Thunder: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

KYRIE IRVING

On playing with Harden:

“Just taking it day by day. I'm always going to say that I won't take anything for granted. It doesn't happen often in history where you have this group together at this point. Some of the guys were starters last year on their respective teams, other guys are MVP candidates and to have all of that collective talent and not get the most out of it, we'd be doing ourselves a disservice so we just want to continue to just push each other and hold each other accountable.”

On finishing at the rim:

“Just a consistent work ethic, and way before I got the NBA I was always doing these moves. I was kind of the guy in the neighborhood that had a kind of unorthodox way of finishing at the rim and now being able to do it on the biggest stage in the NBA I just try to stay consistent with keeping my eyes on the rim and making sure that I'm diverse or I'm able to keep the defense guessing at the rim. You know left hand, right hand finishes and just continuing to inspire the youth. Really, guys that are coming after me that watch me or study my game that you have two hands and you should be able to use both equally well. So I think that gives me an advantage in terms of anybody else who you compare me to but my finishing at the rim is only a small part of my game that I credit to my work ethic.”

On defensive game plan, improvement:

“I think it has to be circumstantial. It has to be situational for us. We’re going to be challenged every night. We’re going to get everybody’s best shot. But I think what we’re doing now is just finding a continuity to be able to utilize the strengths that we do have. We’ve identified some weaknesses. Obviously just doing the little details of the game, boxing out, getting back on defense, limiting ourselves from turning the ball over, and just staying communicative. And then everything else is pretty much in control for us, getting offensive execution at a very high level. And when you’re making shots and you’re efficient, it makes the game easier to manage. I’m not the only one managing the game, so I just play my role."