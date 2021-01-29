Headline
Nets vs. Thunder: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 147-125 win over Oklahoma City
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 147-125 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
STEVE NASH
On beating Atlanta, OKC after earlier losses:
“We’re getting there. We are different in personnel clearly. I think we’re slowly inching forward at both ends of the floor. We struggled defensively at times, but I think we’re getting more solid with our game plan defensively, which is important. Offensively, you’re starting to see a little more flow. You’re seeing James is able to manage a game like that and manipulate the defense. He brings something different to the table than the first two times we played those teams and it’s incredibly important for us as well.”
On shooting from Shamet, Harris, Luwawu-Cabarrot:
“It was great. I was happy for Landry. Obviously, he's a very good shooter. He hasn’t had a good start to the season shooting the ball but he's done his job whenever we’ve played him. He’s been good defensively, and taken shots and just hasn’t had them go in yet, so tonight he got a little rhythm going which is great to see. TLC as well has done a great job defensively for us. You go down the line, everyone had contributions tonight. But when those guys make threes it opens up for James and Ky and Kevin, they make you pay and collapse so I think it makes us very deadly team offensively when guys are making threes.”
On choosing Brown to start with Durant out:
“I think putting Bruce out there allows him to guard Shai which is someone we need to try to contain. Jeff not starting I think allows us to have him om the second unit, a veteran presence, experience to help our second unit. It also allows us to try to limit his minutes a little bit. We've played him a lot this year. You know he's so versatile and so important to us that if he starts tonight he’s probably playing 35 minutes, but if he comes off the bench we can limit it at least a little bit. I think it works well all the way around tonight; but who knows what the future holds.”
KYRIE IRVING
On playing with Harden:
“Just taking it day by day. I'm always going to say that I won't take anything for granted. It doesn't happen often in history where you have this group together at this point. Some of the guys were starters last year on their respective teams, other guys are MVP candidates and to have all of that collective talent and not get the most out of it, we'd be doing ourselves a disservice so we just want to continue to just push each other and hold each other accountable.”
On finishing at the rim:
“Just a consistent work ethic, and way before I got the NBA I was always doing these moves. I was kind of the guy in the neighborhood that had a kind of unorthodox way of finishing at the rim and now being able to do it on the biggest stage in the NBA I just try to stay consistent with keeping my eyes on the rim and making sure that I'm diverse or I'm able to keep the defense guessing at the rim. You know left hand, right hand finishes and just continuing to inspire the youth. Really, guys that are coming after me that watch me or study my game that you have two hands and you should be able to use both equally well. So I think that gives me an advantage in terms of anybody else who you compare me to but my finishing at the rim is only a small part of my game that I credit to my work ethic.”
On defensive game plan, improvement:
“I think it has to be circumstantial. It has to be situational for us. We’re going to be challenged every night. We’re going to get everybody’s best shot. But I think what we’re doing now is just finding a continuity to be able to utilize the strengths that we do have. We’ve identified some weaknesses. Obviously just doing the little details of the game, boxing out, getting back on defense, limiting ourselves from turning the ball over, and just staying communicative. And then everything else is pretty much in control for us, getting offensive execution at a very high level. And when you’re making shots and you’re efficient, it makes the game easier to manage. I’m not the only one managing the game, so I just play my role."
JAMES HARDEN
On offense and team contributions:
“The ball was moving. We were active on both ends of the floor. Coaches drew up a beautiful game plan, and we executed on both ends of the ball. We like to see carryover, and these last few games we’ve been carrying over, we’ve been playing well, especially on the defensive end, and it’s showing, so we’ve just got to keep it up.”
On playing with Irving:
"I never say how long the process was gonna take. But Ky is special. He got it going in the third quarter. And we just wanted him to keep going until he missed, and even when he missed keep going again. But we just got to find that balance of, you know, of when to be aggressive and when to make plays. And I think even with our aggressiveness, we're still playmakers. So you know, I think over the course of the game, we did a really good job of getting our guys involved in going aggressiveness, corner ball as well. So nothing really changes even when KD’s in the lineup as well.”
On getting comfortable with bigs in pick and roll:
“Yeah, yeah. And even our guards like Bruce did unbelievable job of setting screens and being a cutter and playing to his strengths, and then we have shooters out there to knock down shots whenever you over help. So, I mean, for opposing teams, you got to pick your poison, you know, and today we dominated the paint, and we dominated the three ball making 19 threes. So it's gonna be tough for teams to figure it out. But whatever you do, we’re prepared for it.”
