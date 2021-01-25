Nets vs. Heat: James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On tough shooting night:

"You could see the mental and physical fatigue a little bit tonight. We were a little bit stagnant. The ball stuck a little bit more. Our thoughts were a little bit slower. You add it all up and we couldn’t buy a basket. But I was proud of the guys for hanging in there and just finding a way to give themselves time. Obviously, Miami was exhausted, too. They didn’t shoot the ball well either, but the most important thing is that our guys found a way to combat all those ways the we could have found an excuse to lose this game. We kept plugging away, and we guarded in the second half. I think we gave up 40 points, 14 in the fourth. And then our offense kind of picked up at the end. It was one of those tricky games. And like I keep saying, we’re going to see games like this throughout the season. We’re seeing all sorts of crazy scores, crazy upsets, a lot of people hovering around .500. That’s the nature of the season, and we have to be prepared to win some of these games when you’re not feeling well.”

On multiple scoring options:

"That’s the way this team is built. We went for it and have three great offensive players. Any given night it can be any one of them. It can be Joe Harris. It can be someone else. Those guys also make each other and their teammates better by the attention they draw, so it’s about trying to find that collective threat; ball-moving, lot of spatial awareness, understanding and making each other better collectively. On certain nights, our guys are so capable of getting hot, it could be any one of them. But the idea is that it’s not a, it’s his turn tonight. That emerges, and we welcome it, but we’re going to play good basketball, get good opportunities, step up and shoot the ball, and if we create good opportunities, more times than not we’ll be in a good position.”

On high minutes for starters:

“We definitely want to monitor it and avoid that type of minutes. It’s difficult as we try to sort out our second unit and rotations, because you get into the game and if you have a chance to win, you want to win, and you want to try to play the guys that are going to get you the win. But I definitely don’t want to overdo it and play them too much, so that’s tricky. And they’re competitive. When you take them out, they’re not happy. We’re trying to find that line of, we need to win games, but we also need to preserve them to win at the end of the season, and we’ve had an incredibly difficult stretch where we’ve played more games than anyone in the league, so we’re trying to find that balance where we can get our rotations down, get that newness out of the way, jell and at the same time not have to play those guys high 30s or 40 minutes a game.”