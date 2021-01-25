Headline
Nets vs. Heat: James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 98-95 win over Miami
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 98-85 win over the Miami Heat.
STEVE NASH
On tough shooting night:
"You could see the mental and physical fatigue a little bit tonight. We were a little bit stagnant. The ball stuck a little bit more. Our thoughts were a little bit slower. You add it all up and we couldn’t buy a basket. But I was proud of the guys for hanging in there and just finding a way to give themselves time. Obviously, Miami was exhausted, too. They didn’t shoot the ball well either, but the most important thing is that our guys found a way to combat all those ways the we could have found an excuse to lose this game. We kept plugging away, and we guarded in the second half. I think we gave up 40 points, 14 in the fourth. And then our offense kind of picked up at the end. It was one of those tricky games. And like I keep saying, we’re going to see games like this throughout the season. We’re seeing all sorts of crazy scores, crazy upsets, a lot of people hovering around .500. That’s the nature of the season, and we have to be prepared to win some of these games when you’re not feeling well.”
On multiple scoring options:
"That’s the way this team is built. We went for it and have three great offensive players. Any given night it can be any one of them. It can be Joe Harris. It can be someone else. Those guys also make each other and their teammates better by the attention they draw, so it’s about trying to find that collective threat; ball-moving, lot of spatial awareness, understanding and making each other better collectively. On certain nights, our guys are so capable of getting hot, it could be any one of them. But the idea is that it’s not a, it’s his turn tonight. That emerges, and we welcome it, but we’re going to play good basketball, get good opportunities, step up and shoot the ball, and if we create good opportunities, more times than not we’ll be in a good position.”
On high minutes for starters:
“We definitely want to monitor it and avoid that type of minutes. It’s difficult as we try to sort out our second unit and rotations, because you get into the game and if you have a chance to win, you want to win, and you want to try to play the guys that are going to get you the win. But I definitely don’t want to overdo it and play them too much, so that’s tricky. And they’re competitive. When you take them out, they’re not happy. We’re trying to find that line of, we need to win games, but we also need to preserve them to win at the end of the season, and we’ve had an incredibly difficult stretch where we’ve played more games than anyone in the league, so we’re trying to find that balance where we can get our rotations down, get that newness out of the way, jell and at the same time not have to play those guys high 30s or 40 minutes a game.”
KEVIN DURANT
On James Harden:
“It does a lot for us. You know, we rely on him to make plays for us and just be himself. You know, whatever the game presents you got to be prepared for it and I think tonight he came with that scoring effort late in the game and he also created stuff for us from his penetration, so any given night it could be anybody and tonight James is great for us.”
On changing his sneakers:
“I don't know. I mean, stubbed my toe in the first half and I was thinking that it would help if I switched shoes in the second half. That's just my theory -- I don't know if it works or not. But I felt better in the second half shooting the basketball, though.”
On Miami zone defense:
“Teams are gonna throw zone at us because we have three guys that can penetrate and score at will from all three areas, so teams are going to mix it up a little bit with us. But tonight it felt like they was in that zone all night. They definitely mucked the game up and made it a physical game and was able to stay in the game until late in the fourth. And I think our defense held tight the whole game and once we was able to start making some shots there in the fourth, we was able to pull away but our defense won us this game for sure."
JAMES HARDEN
On figuring out role with Nets:
“Yes, that's the best part of it. You know, that's the best part of it. I was in I was in a role for eight years, controlling the ball, dominating the ball. Now it’s a different experience for me, but it's still great. It's still basketball at the end of the day. And I'm lucky to be able to do more than just one thing on the basketball court. So, it's fun. Like I said before it's a game within the game, you got to pick and choose when to be aggressive, when it gets your shooters going, when to let KD and Kyrie get going. Once we get a rhythm and flow and we kind of start to feel each other out more, it'll be a lot easier for us, and our team will have a lot more flow throughout the course of the game. Right now we're trying to find it, and we show a really good glimpses of it, but it'll be more consistent.”
On the win:
"Huge for us you know. We didn't have the best scoring night offensively, defensively we just stuck with it, made it very very difficult for them. They played well that first game and then tonight we expected that same thing so we want to come out here and just be aggressive on both ends of the floor. Offensively we didn't play well but defensively I thought we were active out there, we contested shots and made things more difficult for them as a team."
On fourth quarter:
“Just being aggressive. I think I wasn't very aggressive throughout the course of the game. That zone kind of shook us up a little bit in the sense of wanting to slow us down. They went man a few possessions and I got loose a little bit so my teammates are giving me confidence to shoot the basketball, be aggressive and that's it.”
