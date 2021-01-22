Nets vs. Cavaliers: DeAndre Jordan, Joe Harris, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On two games against Cleveland:

“I don't want to overreact — but it is something we have to continue to chip away at. We have to build that resolve, that hunger that desire to win some hustle battles, to win the turnover margin, to win the rebounding margin. Win in other ways. We — we've got a lot of things to work on. There's a lot to clean up. It's very early. It's relatively knew having Ky back after two weeks. James joining the team. Kevin sitting out tonight. It’s a lot thrown at us. So, you know, I don't want to overreact, but we are going to urge the guys to clean up as much as we can the hustle areas. But also, schematically, just continue to refine and get better and you know how this league is. A few days ago, we were on a four game winning streak and now we under performed in two games. So, we've got to find a way to get ourselves playing a little cleaner, a little sharper, trying to clean up some of these categories that we're not competing well enough in.”

On turnovers increasing in second half:

“I don't know. You could say carelessness or you could say familiarity. We haven't played together. It's the second game. But you know, you want to protect them in a sense and say like, 'Hey it's early,' but at the same time you expect them to preform so, I don't want to give them an out, but I also don't want to overreact to the night and realize this is going to be a season where you know, it's going to be funky. It is not going to be your normal growth and progression where I think we've played more games than any team in the league, had less practice time, we're a new group and have had a lot thrown at us. So, I don't want to overreact, but we definitely are aware of our defensive inefficiencies and we have to control some of those things we can control. We can't control necessarily adding more defenders right now. But we can control how clean we are with our communication and our schemes. So, we've worked on that every off day. We go over it on game day and we just have to keep chipping away and keep improving in those areas.”

On playing better against tougher competition:

“Yeah, I mean, you see you see the records. We've done well against better teams. But we've talked to them about having a target on our backs and that you're gonna get people's best shots. They'll be excited to play the guys that we have on our roster. So there's a certain element of that. But like I said, we have to make them aware of that discrepancy in the effort against the team we're playing, but also just overall that we stick to what we will what our path is. And it's not a normal season, so it's not going to be two days between games sometimes where you can practice. It's going to be very rare. We're gonna have to really keep chipping away. It's gonna be small margins and small growth, but continually have that be our plan and not get sideways over a couple of losses. So we got to demand, we got to expect, we got to push and at the same time we got to understand that it's not going to be straightforward this season because of the parameters that were facing.”