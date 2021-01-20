Nets vs. Cavaliers: James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On Brooklyn's defense:

“We had breakdowns all over the place. So we’ve got a lot of work to do. We know that. We know that we have a very offensive team right now, so we have to find ways to defend, to get connected, to be on the same page, and that’s gonna take some time. It’s definitely early as far as this new team and this new group, learning to defend together and how we can be effective defensively. That’s gotta be one of our, part of our game that we’re gonna focus on the most going forward.”

On long minutes for starters:

“First of all, we found ourselves in a hole. The second unit got beat up pretty good there in the second quarter. We relied on our star players. So, you know, when you get yourself in a dogfight, when you're trying to find climb out of a hole it's hard to really go to the bench. We’re in the game we had a chance to come back, we got ourselves back, we got a chance to win and we didn't do it. So right now it looks like we made the wrong decisions. But if they don't make that 3 at the end of first overtime, it looks like it was worthwhile. So sometimes you roll the dice. The second unit didn't perform tonight the way we think they could, so we didn't go back to them as long and as hard and we kept the rotation shorter, and we end up losing. So you could say that was the wrong decision but at least you can also say we gave ourselves a chance and had a three-point lead with a few seconds left in overtime.”

On second overtime:

“They had a guy get hot at the right time. He sent them to the second overtime and he was hot in that overtime. We were a little flat, a little disjointed to start the game. Got down, found our way back in it, pushed it to overtime. Up three at the end of the first overtime and gave up a three. Looks like the legs fell all off a little bit, but also he got hot at the right time, so hats off to him.”