Nets vs. Bucks: James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

JAMES HARDEN

On value of win:

“It's a huge win for us. This is our second game together and we haven't had one practice. We just watch film and go off our instincts. We just try to learn on the fly as I said before. It was going to be a challenge for us tonight but I think we held our own and we came out aggressive. Once we can clean up some things and get better as the season goes along we'll be much better. I got to do a better job of controlling the game and not turning the basketball over. I think we're one of the best teams when we actually get a shot up on the rim. I have to do a better job of that but that just comes with time, it comes with spacing, it comes with knowing the offense."

On Joe Harris:

“Big-time. I think throughout the course of the year we want to put confidence in each and every one of our players from top to bottom because at any given moment somebody can step up and make big plays. Not even for the regular season but for postseason. Huge shot for him and just all our shooters. We give them confidence that when we dish the ball out to them just be ready to shoot. I don't care how many you miss I don't care how many you make. And so big time for him ready for him ready to shoot, big time 3 for Kevin at the top of the key as well.”

On difference since playing with Durant in OKC:

“We were young in Oklahoma City. We are grown men now. We know what we want. We really know the game of basketball now. We are not those young guys that want to run around and just shoot and dunk all day. We know the game, we know spots, we know team’s plays. We’re more advanced. And then for me, I sit back and I know what player Kevin Durant is. He’s one of the best players to ever touch a basketball. He’s god-given 7-foot – can basically do everything. So, for me, it is not trying to compete with that. It’s allowing Kevin to be the best Kevin he can be and I’m going to make sure I can make him better and make my teammates better, because at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.”