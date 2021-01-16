Nets vs. Magic: James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On James Harden's passing:

“I can't say I'm surprised. We had a pretty big sample size of him doing that on the last six to however many years he’s been in the league. But it's still not easy. Now, like I said, he's not in his best condition yet. He's joined a new group, has basically no practice time and figured it out on the fly. So I think, you know, he had a bunch of turnovers tonight that are just because he's new to the team and group and you're thrown out there in an NBA game with the other team is an excellent coached basketball team, and they're going to scheme and they're going to make it difficult. And so those types of things are normal. But all the things he did accomplish on the floor incredible first, first evening.”

On full team performance:

“It can't just be your top guy, your top two, your top three guys; you’ve got to play team basketball, everyone's got to be a threat. Everyone's got to play their role, know their role. And so those are things we have to figure out. But I thought it was exceptional tonight. You know, Joe played well, Bruce played well, you know, Jeff gave us some important veteran experience and you go down the line guys contributed. So it was, I think, a game that could have gone the other way. It took us a while to find it and to pull away. But it wasn't clean at all. It wasn't easy. But, you know, that's a tribute to their team. And, but we got a lot to build up.”

On bringing back Irving with Durant and Harden:

“I think we’re going to have to continually find how it all works to its best level, to the most effective and efficient standard. But throwing Kyrie in the mix makes us better. It’s a good problem to have, trying to figure out where they can coexist to their highest level, standard. So I think it takes time. I think it’s going to be an adjustment for everyone. But it’s an incredible problem to have and something I think we’ll relish trying to decipher.”