Nets vs. Thunder: Kevin Durant, Caris LeVert, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On defensive issues:

"I thought in the second quarter it was turnovers. We were kicking the ball all over the gym. Up 15, lack of focus, it gets them right back in the game. The third quarter…66 points in the paint tonight, 72 points in the second half. It’s just pride. No matter what defense you’re in, you got to sit down and guard someone, and we didn’t guard tonight."

On taking opponents lightly:

“It might be. I hope it’s not. This is going to be a very unique season. Everyone is getting beat by everybody, and it’s really important that we respect our opponents. We got up 15, and we played like we felt the game was over. That’s just got to change. We’ve got to learn from it. We’ve got to toughen up and show a little pride.”

On new starting lineup:

“Tonight, I felt like I wanted to get our best players in the lineup early so they could play the most minutes. It’s hard for a guy to get his minutes when he comes off the bench in both halves. So, Joe has been playing great, Caris has been playing great, and I just thought, in order for them to get up to high minutes, you have to start in both halves. Otherwise, it’s really hard. That was the thinking there.”