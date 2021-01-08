Nets vs. Grizzlies: Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

JOE HARRIS

On last possession:

“Supposed to be like sort of a ladder action where we were all flowing and then Landry would go, cut through to the corner and it would sort of like a gate or ladder action where Caris and Jeff would squeeze their guys and I would stop behind. But our timing got a little messed up, but part of it too, they came out more of a zone sort of matchup, trying to take away the three. But our timing a little messed up on it.”

On offense late in game:

“I think especially at the end of the game is when you have to try and be the most sound. Ideal world, you’re sound throughout the entire game, but the end in particular, you have to value every possession and I think a lot of it is definitely a testament to Memphis and their defense, mixing things up, putting out different coverages. They’re a long, athletic team too. They contest a lot of shots. They’re in a good position defensively. They’re very well coached. But again, a lot of that too falls back on to us and just mental miscues and not being sure and sound when we needed to be.”

On coming off the bench:

"I think it’s more mentally than anything else. When you’re starting, obviously, you don’t really have time to sit back and absorb the game. You’re right into it. I’ve obviously started here for a while, but my first couple of years in Brooklyn, I didn’t start. So, it’s not like this is foreign territory for me and I know how to get myself ready to go where you hope to come in and try to get your legs underneath you. You’re able to come in and at least try to make an immediate impact. That’s what the bench is supposed to do. I’m looking at our plus-minus today, and it definitely wasn’t good enough. The bench, we’ve got to come in and do a better job of maintaining what the starters have built up. You don’t want to have any dip off. We have enough depth on this team where we can say that we’re not going to have dip off when the second unit comes in. You’ve got to maintain and build off whatever the first unit has done."