Nets vs. Hawks: Kevin Durant, Jeff Green, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 114-96 loss to Atlanta
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 114-96 loss against the Atlanta Hawks.
STEVE NASH
On if a loss makes defensive issues more urgent:
“For sure. I mean, our defense could be a lot better, for sure. Obviously getting them from 141 to 114 isn’t a disaster, but we do need a lot of work there. Obviously, we didn’t shoot the ball well and it made it feel like, when they’re knocking down shots down, that they scored 140 again. We’ve just got to get better. Honestly, we’ve got to get better offensively. That was by design in the sense that we focused on our minimal time in training camp on the defensive side. They’re a tough team that is going to present problems that very few teams in the league will present offensively, so we got a good glimpse of that for two nights. We were able to hang in there with our shotmaking the first night, and tonight, our defense overall was better but not good enough, and our shotmaking wasn’t there. We’ve got to clean up both sides. And we felt that. We’ve known that the whole season that the offense needs a lot of work and time. When you’re playing 17 games in a month, there’s not a lot of time on the floor, so you’ve got to find different ways to get those concepts in and to drill them down and to communicate and make sure everyone’s on the same page.”
On not calling timeout during Atlanta's second-quarter run:
“It was early. I want to give them an opportunity to try to problem-solve, to try to figure things out themselves throughout the season. That doesn’t mean I won’t call timeouts. But at the same time, I want to give them an opportunity to feel that, to feel the other team going on a run and to solve some of those problems themselves. That was more the thinking. It’s game six and it’s the second quarter and we’re not shooting the ball well, so I wanted to give them a little bit of time to try to find it and, more than anything, to feel that and experience that together so they can continue to build their resolve and understanding.”
On if New Year's Eve had an effect:
“I’m gonna guess that this was the quietest New Year’s in NBA history. I’m not gonna, for one second blame it on that. We just weren’t good enough. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”
KEVIN DURANT
On Atlanta's defense:
“They made some adjustments for sure in the pick and roll. Was a little bit more aggressive and low to the ball, especially when Kyrie and myself had it out top, which is a good adjustment. I picture a lot of teams are going to start to do that. We also missed shots and we had some good looks, but it was one of those nights.”
On not getting points off turnovers:
“Especially when you get down double-digits and those deflections out to steals and layups gets good momentum and kind of can change the course of the game, but we didn’t get any of those tonight. You’ve got to credit them for keeping the ball in their hands and finding something on our defense that worked. I felt like they stayed in that pick and roll all night and was able to keep the ball in their hands to get a good shot up every time.”
On Brooklyn defense:
“We can’t rely on us just making shots. Jeff Green said that in the locker room and I totally agree. We’re going to have days where guys aren’t going to make shots, but we’ve got to hang our hat on the defensive side of the ball. Every team says that. Every basketball team in the world says that. But it’s easier said than done. But if we stay conscious of that, we’ll get better.”
JEFF GREEN
On his locker room message:
"There's going to be nights like this where we struggle to shoot the ball. We went 7-for-40 tonight in 3s. But besides the last couple minutes of the game we were only down 10 points. It's weird to say this, but look on the bright side, where we were from how we played and we played offensively not great but we were still in the game and that's where I get back to the defensive principles. If we allow our defense to start to dictate the game then we can get easy baskets on the other end and then we're down two possessions then we're down a possession. And regardless of how we're shooting, we're still in the game because we relied on our defense. And that was just my message. It wasn't anything special. It was just that we need to stick together and on nights like this we have to come together and focus on our defense."
On defensive issues:
"We just got away from our principles. We allowed them to space us out a little bit more, which allowed them to get in the lane a lot. We got away from helping each other from being in the paint and being aware of the personnel. It got away from us tonight. It's one out of many. We just got to find a way to get better from this."
On lessons resonating more from a loss:
"It's always easier to dwell off the words that you use when you lose. Obviously it sticks more because, you know, your ears are more open because you're thinking about what just happened. So, the message had to be said -- coming from whether it was me, Kyrie when he spoke, coach Nash, Kev, I mean we all chipped in you know. We all realized what went wrong so. That's the best part. We are understanding what we need to do to accomplish what we want. So, like you said, it's easier to dwell off the words but we had the same message yesterday -- or the game before. So, we just have to keep our focus where it's at and continue to move forward."
