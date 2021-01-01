Nets vs. Hawks: Kevin Durant, Jeff Green, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On if a loss makes defensive issues more urgent:

“For sure. I mean, our defense could be a lot better, for sure. Obviously getting them from 141 to 114 isn’t a disaster, but we do need a lot of work there. Obviously, we didn’t shoot the ball well and it made it feel like, when they’re knocking down shots down, that they scored 140 again. We’ve just got to get better. Honestly, we’ve got to get better offensively. That was by design in the sense that we focused on our minimal time in training camp on the defensive side. They’re a tough team that is going to present problems that very few teams in the league will present offensively, so we got a good glimpse of that for two nights. We were able to hang in there with our shotmaking the first night, and tonight, our defense overall was better but not good enough, and our shotmaking wasn’t there. We’ve got to clean up both sides. And we felt that. We’ve known that the whole season that the offense needs a lot of work and time. When you’re playing 17 games in a month, there’s not a lot of time on the floor, so you’ve got to find different ways to get those concepts in and to drill them down and to communicate and make sure everyone’s on the same page.”

On not calling timeout during Atlanta's second-quarter run:

“It was early. I want to give them an opportunity to try to problem-solve, to try to figure things out themselves throughout the season. That doesn’t mean I won’t call timeouts. But at the same time, I want to give them an opportunity to feel that, to feel the other team going on a run and to solve some of those problems themselves. That was more the thinking. It’s game six and it’s the second quarter and we’re not shooting the ball well, so I wanted to give them a little bit of time to try to find it and, more than anything, to feel that and experience that together so they can continue to build their resolve and understanding.”

On if New Year's Eve had an effect:

“I’m gonna guess that this was the quietest New Year’s in NBA history. I’m not gonna, for one second blame it on that. We just weren’t good enough. We’ve got a lot of work to do.”