Nets vs. Hawks: Kevin Durant, Jarrett Allen, and Steve Nash Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 145-141 win over Atlanta
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 145-141 win over the Atlanta Hawks.
STEVE NASH
On Kyrie Irving getting going in fourth quarter:
“I just tell him to stay with it. You know, he's, you know, what he's capable of. And for me, it was just a frustrating night for him. It just didn't feel like he can get into a rhythm and find his spots, almost like he wasn't comfortable. And finally, he found it. He dug deep and got a rhythm and found his comfort, it was getting to a spot and executing. But I didn't have much to do with it, other than trying to get him in as many open floor situations as possible, simplify things. So that it wasn't difficult to read our process and just keep things very straightforward. Especially once he caught his rhythm.”
On avoiding third straight loss:
“It was a gut check. You know, things just weren't going our way. They were playing great. They were putting us in positions where we were uncomfortable and causing confusion. I think our defense let down too many times, but we didn't fold. We continued to find ways to get stops, to get steals, to get baskets to get to the foul line. So you know that if you want to be a good team at the end of the road it's non-negotiable: You have to have a ton of resolve and this team show that we have resolved tonight we just gotta show we can play better defense next time we play them.”
On perfect shooting from Shamet and Prince:
“Yeah, I asked Taurean and Landry and they said they promised they wouldn't miss tonight, so I made sure that I gave him some opportunities. So I was happy for them that they kind of got their rhythm back."
KEVIN DURANT
On fourth-quarter takeover with Irving:
"We missed a lot early on. I think Ky was 1-for-10 to start. I was 7-for-16, 7-for-17 in the first half. It's a make or miss league but the good thing about that even though we didn't shoot the ball well, us two, we were still only down one point. Joe kept us going on offensive side of the ball, TP hit some big shots in that first half, Jeff and Landry came in and picked us up. And that's what we're going to need all season. Our shot is not going to be falling all year. I think we got the shots that we wanted, it just didn't go in. Fourth quarter we was able to knock a few in."
On staggering minutes with Irving:
"It’s only going to help us, especially with Spence going down and him being another ballhandler for us and somebody we’re gonna miss a lot handling that rock, especially when it’s time for me and Kyrie to score, so having a couple ballhandlers out there, one with Caris. I played with Caris for the first time it felt like in that second unit, and it’s gonna be good for us going forward when we get a few ballhandlers out there to help each unit. He might stagger Kyrie first, take him out first next game, who knows? But we’ve gotta be prepared for it."
On seven players scoring in double figures:
"That’s what a team is all about, you know? When you’re not making shots early on, you need your guys to come on and pick you up. Defenses are gonna be focused on Ky and myself, so having guys like Taurean and Landry who can knock down shots for us. We had — two, three, four, five, six, seven guys in double figures, and that’s only good for the team. But we can’t give up 140 points."
JARRETT ALLEN
On playing aggressively:
"It’s just going out there and just doing it. I feel like sometimes I think too much about what I’m doing wrong and what I’m doing right. But these last couple in the bubble and the last couple games, I’m just going out there and having fun. I think that’s the main thing. When you’re out there enjoying yourself, that’s when you play your best."
On defensive issues:
"You could tell we struggled. There were times we got the matchup wrong or we didn’t call the right switch. But just staying in the game, staying focused, not letting it get to us, it’s a long game. There was a lot of offense in the game, almost 150 points out there. It’s just keeping your mind right and trying not to overthink things."
On Shamet and Prince shooting perfectly:
"I’m happy for them. They had their bounceback game. Obviously, everybody saw they were struggling. They couldn’t hit a shot. But none of them let their heads get down. They came in ready to make the next one, talking about ‘Once I hit one, they’re all going to fall.’ That’s exactly what happened tonight. They were ready to step up. Our stars couldn’t make a shot in the first half, and they stepped up, made their shots."
