Nets vs. Hawks: Kevin Durant, Jarrett Allen, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

STEVE NASH

On Kyrie Irving getting going in fourth quarter:

“I just tell him to stay with it. You know, he's, you know, what he's capable of. And for me, it was just a frustrating night for him. It just didn't feel like he can get into a rhythm and find his spots, almost like he wasn't comfortable. And finally, he found it. He dug deep and got a rhythm and found his comfort, it was getting to a spot and executing. But I didn't have much to do with it, other than trying to get him in as many open floor situations as possible, simplify things. So that it wasn't difficult to read our process and just keep things very straightforward. Especially once he caught his rhythm.”

On avoiding third straight loss:

“It was a gut check. You know, things just weren't going our way. They were playing great. They were putting us in positions where we were uncomfortable and causing confusion. I think our defense let down too many times, but we didn't fold. We continued to find ways to get stops, to get steals, to get baskets to get to the foul line. So you know that if you want to be a good team at the end of the road it's non-negotiable: You have to have a ton of resolve and this team show that we have resolved tonight we just gotta show we can play better defense next time we play them.”

On perfect shooting from Shamet and Prince:

“Yeah, I asked Taurean and Landry and they said they promised they wouldn't miss tonight, so I made sure that I gave him some opportunities. So I was happy for them that they kind of got their rhythm back."