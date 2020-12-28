Nets vs. Grizzlies: Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

JOE HARRIS

On final shot:

"The play was drawn up for Caris to try and get a touch over on the left block in sort of isolation and let him play. Memphis did a good job taking that way. I was sort of the emergency valve. Got it, had a pretty good one dribble, pull up 3 look at it. It just didn't go down. It's tough because you try and execute stuff late game but you definitely don't want to be necessarily in that position. There was a lot of things over the course of the game that we could have cleaned up and never got in that spot."

On team's poor shooting:

"It's hard to attribute to anything in particular. Shooting is a weird thing. At the end of the day it is more of a focus, mental thing than anything else. I don't even want to use fatigue as an excuse because everybody's tired, traveling, playing over the course of the NBA, having to deal with what we're dealing with, coming off a tough back-to-back. I thought we shot well early on it just sort of didn't stay consistent throughout the game and lost our legs there towards the end but that's where you really have to buckle down, really focus in and get your mechanics right trying to knock ‘em down."

On playing without Durant and Irving:

"I think it's sort of next-man up mentality. Everyone has to set up and embrace that the role they have when two of our most pivotal players on both ends of the ball are gone. So but the thing at the end of the day we have enough depth where we can play well, we can play well together when we do have a man or two out. It's just one of those things where it is so early in the year where I think for chemistry's sake, unity's sake it's the first time we have played without Kevin and Kyrie. We've gone through all of training camp, the preseason games everything where these guys are obviously the focal point. And without them out there, guys like Caris, even Chris Chizza it just provides an opportunity for them to step up and be the primary sort of ball handlers and facilitators on the team."