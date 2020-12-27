Nets vs. Hornets: Kevin Durant, Jarrett Allen, and Steve Nash Top Quotes

KEVIN DURANT

On the loss:

"Well, we turned the ball over a lot. I mean, they shot 15 more shots than us. They out-rebounded -- I only had three rebounds, I got to be better at helping the bigs out rebounding the basketball. I think that would've definitely turned the tide on the game if I was down there mixing it up a little bit more. But we turned the ball over 19 times, they scored 23 points off it. They took 15 more shots than us. That's pretty much the game. To only lose by four -- we seen some good things but more than anything we got to be better."

On Brooklyn's defense:

"We were a little bit too loose on switches, when we were point switching and they were slipping out. (Charlotte coach James) Borrego made some great quick hits over the top, ducking passes when we were slipping and the quick slips on the screen and rolls, they were getting into space. So we have to be ready for that, especially when we use our switching defenses, teams are going to start to slip out of those screens, play with a little bit more pace, and we was behind on a few plays -- especially on close outs and now were fouling and now guys can, you know, drive and kick. So, I think we have to be just a little bit more solid on some of our actions and be a little bit more physical and be communicative."

On playing Memphis on Monday night:

"Yeah, I am looking forward to us putting this behind us and moving on to tomorrow. We are playing against another young, athletic team that is going to test us on both sides of the ball. And, you know, our legs are going to be tested after coming off a back-to-back and a road trip, so it's all about these small tests early in the season, we'll see how we handle it. We are going to just keep pushing through."