Nets vs. Raptors: Garrett Temple, Caris LeVert, and Jacque Vaughn Top Quotes

GARRETT TEMPLE

On first season with Nets:

"It was an interesting 2020, I think, for everybody. Very interesting 2020, for just people on Earth in general -- for Americans, for Black Americans, for the Black community in America -- and then add onto that for basketball players, here for the Nets: the tragic passing of Kobe, Kenny being let go in a change in coaching here in Brooklyn, and then the pandemic and trying to decide whether we were gonna play, how it was gonna happen, and then ultimately getting to this point where we would play and had a very different team and locked up a seventh seed and played against Toronto, the defending champion. So it was a very interesting first season here in Brooklyn, slash Orlando. But I'm glad I was able to play here. It's a great organization, a tremendous organization, first-class in every regard -- exactly what I heard, what I thought when I was signing here. And I very much hope to be here next year when we have our full cast of guys so we can make a nice push. So it's gonna be interesting. I'm excited for the challenge."

On new roles with Durant and Irving next season:

"It definitely changes people's roles. The guys that were starting, they're gonna have the ball in their hands a lot. And obviously it depends on what coach is our coach. KD, you know, both of these guys know how to play basketball a little. In today's game, we have those guys who can play one-on-one and get to their spots. But at the end of the day, the best basketball is basketball when the ball moves and everybody's involved. And with the talent we're gonna have next year, especially early on and throughout the game, we're gonna be able to move the ball, play with the pass, obviously let those guys get to their sports. But when, at the end of the game we need a basket, we can get it to them. But having a guy like Caris show what he can do with the ball in his hands, obviously what Spencer can do with the ball in his hands, they're not going to have to be the guys that have to dominate the ball as much as they've done. Because of what Kyrie has done in the past and what KD did in OKC. KD has shown that he can play with the pass, obviously, in Golden State. Again, with that talent, roles will change, but at the end of the day, if we play with the pass and play team basketball, it's gonna be very tough to stop."

On potentially starting next season in a bubble:

"In terms of the bubble next year, who knows? I signed a contract, this is our job, so if that happens, I just hope we can allow family in a little earlier and, however that goes, we have a little longer to talk about it. We know what has worked and what hasn't worked, so I think we'll have things on the table that hopefully can be done. But if that's what needs to happen, we've gone through it at least once, so it's gonna be difficult times ahead again, but hopefully we'll find a way to make it work."