Nets vs. Raptors: Garrett Temple, Jarrett Allen, and Jacque Vaughn Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 104-99 loss to Toronto
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 104-99 loss to the Toronto Raptors.
JACQUE VAUGHN
On possession down 102-99:
“We got the ball in the hands of our shooter. Good defense by Kyle Lowry. The ball was intended for Joe (Harris), it got to Joe.”
On being down 2-0 in the series:
“We gotta embrace it and make the discomfort – make the 2-0 – seem like that it’s comfortable. You’ve got to embrace it, open up to the challenge of getting one game at a time. Our group will respond, we’ll watch film together again, we’ll make more adjustments. But a lot of good from today that can carry over to the remainder of the series.”
On starting Luwawu-Cabarrot over Kurucs:
“It was really taking Donta (Hall’s) minutes out of the equation and spinning those three bigs, (Jarrett Allen), TLC and Rodi. So trying to get the most out of those three, the combination. TLC really stepped up again tonight. He attacked the basket, defensively he gave us all that he had, and then his ability to space and shoot the basketball. So those three together provided the bigs that we needed for the night.”
GARRETT TEMPLE
On being down 2-0 in the series:
“We weren't likely to be the seventh seed once seven of our players didn't come down to the bubble, we weren't likely to beat the teams we beat down here in the bubble. We enjoy being underdogs. None of those stats mean anything to us. We're going to come out and play the game that we know how to play and try to get win on Friday.”
On offense in fourth quarter:
“They didn't change much. I think it was a case of the ball not going in you know I've got to go look at the film but I know I missed a couple of 3s that I had hit in previous quarters. I don't think it was much that they did differently I think we weren't getting as many stops so we weren't getting out in transition and getting a couple of easy baskets or putting them on their heels but I've gotta look back at the film to see. It didn't feel like they had us on our heels offensively. I would say it was us not making as many shots.”
On Jarrett Allen:
"JA was great tonight and last game as well but he's been great when they're double-teaming Caris, catching in the short roll, catching it and making plays throwing it to the right people. You know making the quick plays, he did it a couple of times when they jumped on me and he was able to get Joe Harris and able to get me a few times so he's done a great job of finding guys and when they lay off he's done a great job of getting to the rim and getting a basket himself. He's been really, really great for us, that's why he's playing so many minutes. So hopefully we try and find a little more rest for him so he can have more legs."
JARRETT ALLEN
On Toronto defense vs. LeVert:
“They’re trying to make it really difficult. You look at his whole run through the bubble, and Caris has been playing amazing. They know he’s a big part of our offense, and they’re most likely trying to take it away. Knowing the Raptors’ defense, that’s what they’re great at is swarming the ball and swarming Caris to make sure he doesn’t make plays.”
On getting off to better start:
“It was the same gameplan as the first game. We came in with the idea of transition defense in our head with little tweaks. The main difference for us was just coming out and being ready from the jump. I think last game we came out a little sluggish. We tried to feel it out and they punched us in the face. They came out up by (33). With this game, we didn’t let that happen. We came out and played our game and played out speed.”
On fourth quarter:
“It’s tough. They didn’t too much different that I noticed. They came out and were playing defense harder, and we couldn’t hit shots. At the end of the day, it’s the defending champs. We have to be ready for all 48 minutes. I think we had a little slippage in the fourth quarter, and they capitalized on that and brought the game back and ended up winning.”
