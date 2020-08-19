Nets vs. Raptors: Garrett Temple, Jarrett Allen, and Jacque Vaughn Top Quotes

GARRETT TEMPLE

On being down 2-0 in the series:

“We weren't likely to be the seventh seed once seven of our players didn't come down to the bubble, we weren't likely to beat the teams we beat down here in the bubble. We enjoy being underdogs. None of those stats mean anything to us. We're going to come out and play the game that we know how to play and try to get win on Friday.”

On offense in fourth quarter:

“They didn't change much. I think it was a case of the ball not going in you know I've got to go look at the film but I know I missed a couple of 3s that I had hit in previous quarters. I don't think it was much that they did differently I think we weren't getting as many stops so we weren't getting out in transition and getting a couple of easy baskets or putting them on their heels but I've gotta look back at the film to see. It didn't feel like they had us on our heels offensively. I would say it was us not making as many shots.”

On Jarrett Allen:

"JA was great tonight and last game as well but he's been great when they're double-teaming Caris, catching in the short roll, catching it and making plays throwing it to the right people. You know making the quick plays, he did it a couple of times when they jumped on me and he was able to get Joe Harris and able to get me a few times so he's done a great job of finding guys and when they lay off he's done a great job of getting to the rim and getting a basket himself. He's been really, really great for us, that's why he's playing so many minutes. So hopefully we try and find a little more rest for him so he can have more legs."