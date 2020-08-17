Nets vs. Raptors: Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, and Jacque Vaughn Top Quotes

CARIS LEVERT

On importance of coming back:

"I think it was huge for us. We know the type of game we have to play. We didn't like our shot selection in the first quarter we felt like we were just taking the first shot where we could see the rim and not making them play defense at all. And we saw how that worked out for us. So I know the rest of the games when we come in we know the type of mentality that we have to play with on offense. And defensively, play with more force because they'll kind of turn their backs a bit and think about what they were doing. The first quarter they were just coming off freebies making shots, feel like they were just warm up practice shots. So we can't play that way. "

On 15 assists:

"They were just trapping a lot. Obviously, there’s a lot of attention any time I have the ball, really. I was coming off of ball screens, isolation situations, and guys were knocking down shots. I felt like we could get easier ones out there, too, as well, if we just keep moving the basketball. We did that. I think from the second quarter on, we found great shots. If we play like that, we’ll be fine offensively. Defensively, we’ve gotta straighten some things out, but I think offensively we’ll be fine if we continue to move the ball and find great shots."

On Luwawu-Cabarrot:

"We know what TLC is capable of. We know he’s a great shooter and slasher, as well. I think his IQ is growing each and every game defensively, and I think he’s just being more consistent. He’s very confident out there. We’re telling him to continue shooting the basketball regardless of makes or misses. We trust in him. It’s great to see him be consistent over the course of these games, and we’re gonna need it for the rest of these playoffs."