Nets vs. Raptors: Caris LeVert, Joe Harris, and Jacque Vaughn Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 134-110 loss to Toronto
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 134-110 loss to the Toronto Raptors.
JACQUE VAUGHN
On the Raptors:
“I think you give Toronto credit. They are champions and have played on the big stage before and seemed like they were trying to deliver an early message to the group. I did like the way our group responded after halftime and accepted that first punch from Toronto, and the rounds will continue.”
On LeVert and Luwawu-Cabarrot:
“That’s kind of what we were taking about previously, the ability of Caris to attract attention and whether he’s going to score the basketball or facilitate, it’s going to be at his discretion. I think overall, his ability to see the game and see his teammates has really grown, and it allows guys like TLC to be rewarded for it. TLC gave us great minutes, we ended up starting him in the second half because of Rodi’s foul trouble, but I think you see him playing with an incredible amount of confidence.”
On Fred VanVleet's shooting:
“Some of those shots were pretty deep so I think we’ll have to watch the film and see how we can get to him a little sooner but at the same time respect his ability to get downhill. These guys understand the spacing of their offense and when they have an advantage they try to take and of it pretty quickly. It’ll give us a chance to watch some film and see how we can get to him sooner
CARIS LEVERT
On importance of coming back:
"I think it was huge for us. We know the type of game we have to play. We didn't like our shot selection in the first quarter we felt like we were just taking the first shot where we could see the rim and not making them play defense at all. And we saw how that worked out for us. So I know the rest of the games when we come in we know the type of mentality that we have to play with on offense. And defensively, play with more force because they'll kind of turn their backs a bit and think about what they were doing. The first quarter they were just coming off freebies making shots, feel like they were just warm up practice shots. So we can't play that way. "
On 15 assists:
"They were just trapping a lot. Obviously, there’s a lot of attention any time I have the ball, really. I was coming off of ball screens, isolation situations, and guys were knocking down shots. I felt like we could get easier ones out there, too, as well, if we just keep moving the basketball. We did that. I think from the second quarter on, we found great shots. If we play like that, we’ll be fine offensively. Defensively, we’ve gotta straighten some things out, but I think offensively we’ll be fine if we continue to move the ball and find great shots."
On Luwawu-Cabarrot:
"We know what TLC is capable of. We know he’s a great shooter and slasher, as well. I think his IQ is growing each and every game defensively, and I think he’s just being more consistent. He’s very confident out there. We’re telling him to continue shooting the basketball regardless of makes or misses. We trust in him. It’s great to see him be consistent over the course of these games, and we’re gonna need it for the rest of these playoffs."
JOE HARRIS
On start of game:
“They were definitely just the more aggressive team both offensively and defensively to start. And it all coincides, it all goes together. They ended up jumping out on us. Momentum shifted a little bit and they ended up jumping out on us, ended up getting up by 30 at one point. So we definitely dug ourselves a hole there, where they were definitely the more aggressive team on both ends of the ball.”
On ball movement:
“I think you can attribute that to the defense. Again, they all go hand-in-hand, and when you’re able to get stops, get out in transition, kick the ball ahead, it seemed like everybody was getting a touch, and then in the halfcourt setting, the ball kind of just moved a lot better than it did in the first half where we might’ve been settling for that first open jumper instead of working the ball around making the defense work.”
On playoff intensity:
“It’s an adjustment for everybody down here, but at the end of the day, the level of basketball we play -- I wouldn’t say it’s drastically different from what we’re used to, but everyone’s locked in. We’re focused. This is all we have to do down here is prepare to play against the Raptors right now. Everybody’s locked in. We watch a considerable amount of film. We don’t have a ton of distractions. Not a lot of other stuff going on."
