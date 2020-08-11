Nets vs. Magic: Jeremiah Martin, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and Jacque Vaughn Top Quotes

JACQUE VAUGHN

On Martin, Luwawu-Cabarrot, player development:

“There’s a care and competence level that we try to have a high standard and a high regard in developing guys. I think a big part of it is taking a whole man approach. It’s just not these guys on the court but off the court, and caring about them. And then I’m a true believer in the confidence that you can get while playing, when your staff believes in you, when your teammates believe in you, there’s just something to it, and that allows guys to play with freedom and instincts. And these dudes have been playing this game for a long time, so put them in positions to succeed and don’t overcomplicate this thing.”

On Chiozza injury and Martin readiness:

“I totally understand the question but I’m going to stay positive and say Chiozza will be just fine. But at the same time, I think Jeremiah is growing confidence in himself and definitely with his teammates. We’re playing Caris right now at the one, so there’s some minutes to be had there. But overall we think Chris is going to be OK.”

On confidence-builder for bench players:

“I really do think these are confidence-builders. Our guys yesterday that group got a chance to script and play a little 3-on-3 and to keep their skills current, which is a huge factor in your rhythm and your timing. So for them to get rewarded for the extra work that they’ve been putting in, they deserve it. And so you want the opportunities, and hopefully if an opportunity calls they’ll be ready to play.”