Nets vs. Magic: Jeremiah Martin, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and Jacque Vaughn Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 108-96 win over Orlando
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 108-96 win over the Orlando Magic.
JACQUE VAUGHN
On Martin, Luwawu-Cabarrot, player development:
“There’s a care and competence level that we try to have a high standard and a high regard in developing guys. I think a big part of it is taking a whole man approach. It’s just not these guys on the court but off the court, and caring about them. And then I’m a true believer in the confidence that you can get while playing, when your staff believes in you, when your teammates believe in you, there’s just something to it, and that allows guys to play with freedom and instincts. And these dudes have been playing this game for a long time, so put them in positions to succeed and don’t overcomplicate this thing.”
On Chiozza injury and Martin readiness:
“I totally understand the question but I’m going to stay positive and say Chiozza will be just fine. But at the same time, I think Jeremiah is growing confidence in himself and definitely with his teammates. We’re playing Caris right now at the one, so there’s some minutes to be had there. But overall we think Chris is going to be OK.”
On confidence-builder for bench players:
“I really do think these are confidence-builders. Our guys yesterday that group got a chance to script and play a little 3-on-3 and to keep their skills current, which is a huge factor in your rhythm and your timing. So for them to get rewarded for the extra work that they’ve been putting in, they deserve it. And so you want the opportunities, and hopefully if an opportunity calls they’ll be ready to play.”
JEREMIAH MARTIN
On developing offensive game:
"Just working every day, taking every opportunity I get to get the extra work in, knowing I’m going to have a shot and knowing that I’m elite in the game. It’s just doing the things that I work on, not trying anything new. I’m just trusting my craft. But the player development has been great, just working with all the coaches every day when we get in the gym and soaking up as much knowledge as I can. It’s just been great."
On opportunity and maintaining momentum:
"It’s good, but we’re just really taking it one day at a time. It would be a great opportunity for me to be able to play, especially in the playoffs. I know (Chiozza) is not hurt. I know he’s going to be able to play. I’m just learning every day from Chiozza and all the other veterans on the team, just watching every day, trying to take pieces of their game and add it to my game."
On if Nets are deeper than given credit for:
"Most definitely. Everybody was laughing at us saying like the Nets were gonna look like this and seeing things all over the internet saying that we weren’t gonna do this. So we just take that every day, every practice, keeping that chip on our shoulder, proving everybody wrong and showing everybody who we are."
TIMOTHE LUWAWU-CABARROT
On Nets in a good rhythm:
“We share the ball a lot. I don’t know how many but around 30 assists tonight for sure. We’ve been having a good rhythm and playing really well on both ends of the court. It’s really important going into the playoffs the first round. You stay together and it’s always good to share the ball and playing defense all together. It’s very important. One more game to keep that rhythm.”
On Jacque Vaughn and player development:
"Puts us in position where we’re confident, comfortable to be on the court and go out there and compete whoever is out there. Starters, no starters, whoever you are, we’re all humans and we’re all out there to compete. Just working every day, working on our game and with games like that we can show actually what we’ve got and what we’re working on, so it’s good to work out every day. We have a good group of coaches and they do a great job putting us in great position to compete and be in the best position on the court and do the best we can.”
On lead role:
“It’s amazing, it’s great. For a young group like us that was out there today, there’s been no playoffs the past couple years. They have good, experienced guys, so it means a lot to win against them and show with pride, show what kind of talent we have on this team. It was amazing and we take it game-by-game.”
