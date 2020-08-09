Nets vs. Clippers: Tyler Johnson, Caris LeVert, and Jacque Vaughn Top Quotes

TYLER JOHNSON

On acclimating to Nets:

"I figured if I could get past those first couple games — more from a mental standpoint because, physically I felt good — but I think it says a lot about Caris and the guys who have the ball in their hands, Chiozza and those guys, that they continue to find me when I’m open and continue to encourage me to shoot my shots. Being this is my sixth year, I don’t feel like I get as frustrated during those lows, during those times when the ball is just not going in the basket. So, I continue to find my shot, continue to find where I can be aggressive and helpful for this team. Again, we’re only six games in. It’s not going to be perfect just yet, but they do a great job of helping you feel welcome here."

On fast start and confidence in offense:

"We don’t expect to start every game shooting 18 of 21. I think it was a testament to how the basketball was moving. When we have success in our games, it’s getting defensive stops and going, running, allowing our youth to take over and try and catch teams slipping. It’s tough to turn around and chase teams in transition the entire game. So, we know that, if we play like that and we continue to move the ball, we’ve got big-time playmakers, we’ve got a dynamic roller, we’ve got guys who can space the floor and make shots and just have high-IQ players. When we actually do run out in transition, we’re getting mismatches and we’re getting guys in spots where they feel most comfortable. I feel that’s more the key to success moving forward."

On playing Raptors in playoffs:

"As far as going into Toronto, you know what to expect. Then again, there’s no homecourt advantage. You’re playing a basketball team in the same spot for however many games it takes to advance. For us, it’s continue to play our style of basketball. At this point, we understand that, if we do that, we’re capable of beating anybody, and we showed it."