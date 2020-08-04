Nets vs. Bucks: Garrett Temple, Chris Chiozza, and Jacque Vaughn Top Quotes

JACQUE VAUGHN

On undersized by physical lineup:

“You like seeing that. I loved (Donta Hall's) energy tonight. He gave us some force without having Jarrett Allen available tonight. I think it’s extremely important to have a very competitive and gritty and a tough approach. We talk about dictating and being aggressive. All those things were needed tonight. It was great to see it from this group.”

On victory as shorthanded underdog:

“I think overall, we’ll try to keep things in perspective. Same conversation we had after our first scrimmage here. It will carry through that each day, we’ll take it, process it, see what happens, and reload and do it again. We won’t complicate this thing. Hopefully, more discipline to do that. Just doing simple a little bit better and overall, it feels good for the group."

On 3-2 zone and maybe facing Bucks in playoffs:

“It was something that we had been working on and strategically implementing things at a pace that hopefully the group can grab on to without being overwhelmed. This is a great game for us to roll it out and see what it yielded. So some success, gives us some film to watch, gives me something to do, and if we do have to use it, at least Coach Bud’s got some more film to watch.”