Nets vs. Magic: Garrett Temple, Joe Harris, and Jacque Vaughn Top Quotes

JACQUE VAUGHN

On defensive issues and offensive slowing after first quarter:

“The first part of that is, I think we showed a little bit of our lack of size in the first half, whether it was them attacking the paint, offensive rebounding, and I talked to the team about, we have to embrace that suck a little bit, the fact that we’re going to have to be extremely gritty and determined to put a body on somebody every single possession. Production-wise, their ability to try to get the ball out of Caris’ hands and blitz him was a big part of their game plan. Gave us more than 40 opportunities to shoot threes, so when teams do that, you have to make them pay.”

On defenses focusing on Caris LeVert:

“I think over the course of a game, you make adjustments, and yes, I think there’s no hiding that he is the focal point of the offense, so we’ll make some adjustments that way, but at the same time, Caris was extremely unselfish. Part of the game is getting advantage and keeping advantage. You can draw two people. We like that opportunity also, so we can use him to score for us, to get opportunities for others, and totally believe that guys will take advantage of those opportunities and knock some shots down.”

On Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and second unit:

“That’s huge for us. That’s the first thing I said to the coaching group after we broke the huddle is, there was some good that came from this game, and so the way our group finished at the end, I give them a lot of credit to show resolve and competition level. That got TLC a couple shots that he needed to see going in. Hopefully he can continue to make teams pay going forward.”