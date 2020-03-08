Nets vs. Bulls: Joe Harris, DeAndre Jordan, and Jacque Vaughn Top Quotes

JACQUE VAUGHN

On the last 24 hours and the win:

“Just glad for the guys that were able to get back on the floor, get back to what they enjoy doing, love doing – compete and playing the game of basketball. At the end of the day, that was the best part of getting together and competing today.”

On 28 turnovers:

“Not completely sure – we even ended up changing the basketball throughout the course of the game, which doesn’t happen too often. We complained that it was a little bit too slippery, and Chicago did too and they changed the ball. I think that was the first seven (turnovers). The other 21, we’ll have to look at tomorrow. But overall, they’re an aggressive team and they’ve always forced you to not be casual – and I think we were casual at times with the basketball. Good test for us, especially going out West.”

On DeAndre Jordan play as starter:

“I thought first of all, both bigs were really good in their roles today. DJ’s minutes were extended that first stint. I thought it just gave us a presence and some stability at the rim. I thought we had some great verticalities throughout the course of the night, and he was a part of a lot of them.”