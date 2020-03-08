Headline
Nets vs. Bulls: Joe Harris, DeAndre Jordan, and Jacque Vaughn Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 110-107 win over Chicago
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 110-107 win over the Chicago Bulls.
JACQUE VAUGHN
On the last 24 hours and the win:
“Just glad for the guys that were able to get back on the floor, get back to what they enjoy doing, love doing – compete and playing the game of basketball. At the end of the day, that was the best part of getting together and competing today.”
On 28 turnovers:
“Not completely sure – we even ended up changing the basketball throughout the course of the game, which doesn’t happen too often. We complained that it was a little bit too slippery, and Chicago did too and they changed the ball. I think that was the first seven (turnovers). The other 21, we’ll have to look at tomorrow. But overall, they’re an aggressive team and they’ve always forced you to not be casual – and I think we were casual at times with the basketball. Good test for us, especially going out West.”
On DeAndre Jordan play as starter:
“I thought first of all, both bigs were really good in their roles today. DJ’s minutes were extended that first stint. I thought it just gave us a presence and some stability at the rim. I thought we had some great verticalities throughout the course of the night, and he was a part of a lot of them.”
JOE HARRIS
On win after coaching change:
“Any time you can get a win, especially this time of the year, you know it’s huge for us. Like we mentioned previously, and sort of a lead up given our situation that we have playoff implications and aspirations and regardless of what’s gone on, we’re all professionals in this room. It’s the aspiration to stay the same.”
On Chicago forcing 28 turnovers:
“I think Chicago, just the defense they play, they turn everybody over. They’re just one of the better teams in terms of forcing you to play at more of a frantic pace and turning teams over. So, I think it’s more of a testament to them than anything we did.”
On coronavirus and NBA games:
“None of us have really talked about it. I mean, at the end of the day we all just work here. So, we’ll just play when they tell us to play.”
DEANDRE JORDAN
On getting the win:
“It was good. We needed a win. We had a great team win the other day against San Antonio and we wanted to just propel off that and keep the same habits. Chicago is very aggressive defensively and they have some guys who can score the basketball, so we wanted to just keep doing what we were doing and build off of the other day’s win.”
On if basketball was slippery:
"I mean, I don’t really touch it that much so it doesn’t matter to me. But some guys on both sides said it was kind of slick and so they switched it out.”
On departure of Kenny Atkinson:
“I was definitely shocked. I thought Kenny did a great job with us. This is my first year with him obviously and they guys who had been here love him so I’m sure it’s tough for them. But at the end of the day, this is a business. Coaches get fired, players get cut, traded, whatever it is so we still have a job to do and we kind of have to focus on the present and what’s in front of us right now.”
