Nets vs. Spurs: Taurean Prince, Joe Harris, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On intangibles:

“Our energy level, our compete level. Obviously we rebounded better than our last game. Our spirit was better. It was like the opposite of the other night. I wish I could give you an explanation why that happens, but I know you can’t have too many of those funky games or you get in a slump that sometimes it’s hard to get out of.”

On offensive advantage:

“Yeah, we obviously knew that they were going to go small and the plan was to attack the rim. It started with Spencer (Dinwiddie). I thought he was incredibly impressive to start with. Then Caris (LeVert) kind of came in and was right behind him in that ‘attack the rim’ mentality. That’s kind of what we do, it is our blueprint. They did a heck of a job establishing that attack the rim game.”

On adding Chandler to starting lineup:

“He gives you spacing. I thought at the start of the game he hit that three on the left wing. Once you hit an early three like that, it kind of stretches. Listen, he’s a stretch 4 in this league, he knows how to play that position. Fits the system perfectly. But I did like his adding some more physicality to that first unit. Obviously we started him on DeRozan there. He could firm up and gives us a physicality in that first group.”