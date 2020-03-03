Nets vs. Celtics: Caris LeVert, Chris Chiozza, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On the comeback:

"I’m trying to process it all; 51 points in the fourth quarter against a team like that. Listen, it’s obvious we got a boost from our bench, those guys that don’t play. It’s like one of those Hollywood movies; really a lot of those guys are third-team guys. I’m just so happy because those guys work so hard, they’re rewarded. You guys know the stuff they do behind the scenes; Chris Chiozza, TLC was all over the place. Obviously DJ stabilized them. And then, what’s that kid’s name? LeVert. Good to see Caris have a great game on national television. Great.”

On going for the win:

“It was 12 I think with five and we’re debating. We’ve got a back-to-back tomorrow. Should we get these guys out, get Caris out and I’m not gonna tell you who, one of our assistants said the heck with that. If we’re about competing we stick with it. That was kind of the light, OK, we’ll stay with it. And then I think we came out of the timeout and scored two straight buckets. Like, wos, Caris scored two straight. OK, keep him in.”

On running plays for LeVert:

“It was all him. We didn’t run anything. He just kind of took over. I mean, he called what’s in our playbook, but I was definitely not calling any plays. That’s where as a coach you better get back, get out of his way.”