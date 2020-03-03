Headline
Nets vs. Celtics: Caris LeVert, Chris Chiozza, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 129-120 win over Boston
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 129-120 win over the Boston Celtics.
KENNY ATKINSON
On the comeback:
"I’m trying to process it all; 51 points in the fourth quarter against a team like that. Listen, it’s obvious we got a boost from our bench, those guys that don’t play. It’s like one of those Hollywood movies; really a lot of those guys are third-team guys. I’m just so happy because those guys work so hard, they’re rewarded. You guys know the stuff they do behind the scenes; Chris Chiozza, TLC was all over the place. Obviously DJ stabilized them. And then, what’s that kid’s name? LeVert. Good to see Caris have a great game on national television. Great.”
On going for the win:
“It was 12 I think with five and we’re debating. We’ve got a back-to-back tomorrow. Should we get these guys out, get Caris out and I’m not gonna tell you who, one of our assistants said the heck with that. If we’re about competing we stick with it. That was kind of the light, OK, we’ll stay with it. And then I think we came out of the timeout and scored two straight buckets. Like, wos, Caris scored two straight. OK, keep him in.”
On running plays for LeVert:
“It was all him. We didn’t run anything. He just kind of took over. I mean, he called what’s in our playbook, but I was definitely not calling any plays. That’s where as a coach you better get back, get out of his way.”
CARIS LEVERT
On fourth quarter approach:
“Honestly I’m not thinking anything at that point. I’m just one possession at a time, the basket was so big at that point, I had hit a couple, got some easy layups going to the rim. Like I said the basket was huge at that point, so you’re just trying to get a good look.”
On getting back into game after quiet third quarter:
“I just tried to stay positive, tried to keep my head in it even when I was on the bench in the third quarter. Like I said that second unit, third unit, whatever you want to call it, they did a great job keeping us in the game. when I got in I just tried to fit in with those guys.”
On Chris Chiozza:
“Yeah he’s so confident. He puts in a lot of work behind the scenes, along with the rest of that group too, Rodi, TLC all of those guys man, they work their butts off every single morning. Theo too, you didn’t see him tonight, but he does as well. But Chris was huge, pushing the pace, playing great defense, he knocked down a huge step-back 3. So all of those guys were huge tonight.”
CHRIS CHIOZZA
On getting call to go in:
“I was a little shocked actually, but I was ready. That’s my mindset is to try to stay ready because you never know what’s going to happen.”
On instructions from Atkinson:
“Nothing. He just knows I’m going to come out there and be a true point guard and lead my team and play hard. That’s what I did. I was prepared and just played my game. These guys trusted me and gave me the ball to make plays.”
On what game means to him:
"It just takes my confidence up to another level. I’ve always been a very confident player. I’ve always believed in myself. I was more worried about winning the game and not really the opportunity I had. It was an opportunity to win instead of just worrying about me being in there."
