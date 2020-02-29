Nets vs. Heat: Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

SPENCER DINWIDDIE

On the final play:

“We had basically a drawn-out double-screen away for Joe and obviously they switched everything, which created a loaded side on the drive. Jimmy Butler was in help position. So I was gonna throw it to Wilson. Technically, right read, errant pass on my end. Gotta take full responsibility for that. Those were basically the looks. If they switch out and take Joe away with the loaded side, there’s not gonna be much driving lane so threw it to Wilson for the win, going for three.”

On if game was step forward after Atlanta loss:

“I guess so, but at the same time, we dug ourselves a pretty deep hole. And there was a stretch in the third where we were getting a bunch of stops and didn’t capitalize on it. I think we went five possessions each or so where neither team scored, and then they capped it with a Jae Crowder backdoor for the layup that put them up 14 and then we had to climb out of a 14-point hole with eight minutes to go or something like that. We can talk about resiliency and fighting and all those things, and yes that’s cool and it’s good and all, but you know, we shouldn’t be in those holes. We can’t get ourselves in holes and we shouldn’t be in game-winning situations every single game.”

On if it was important to put on better defensive performance:

“For sure, we’re in the playoff race, which means every game in the regular season is a building block, a building process until we get to that destination, the playoffs hopefully. So we want to build every game and get better, take positives from our game. But you want to do so more in wins than in losses.”