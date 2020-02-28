Nets vs. Hawks: Garrett Temple, Joe Harris, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On the game:

“First of all, the Atlanta Hawks played great, great basketball. Give them credit. They shot lights out. They were the more aggressive team, the more physical team. That’s first thing off. I think they played great. I think on our end, again, when they made shots we kind of put our had down a little, and when they missed shots they got their offensive rebounds. The part where we didn’t toe the line is our physicality in the rebounding. We knew they’re an athletic team, young athletic team. If we didn’t put a body on ‘em, they’re gonna hurt us. And sure enough they did. So they made shots. They destroyed us on the glass.”

On urgency with Miami, Boston next:

“There’s a sense of urgency every game we play in this league, whether it’s Boston or Miami, there is no easy games. It’s going to be that way the rest. We knew this was gonna be a tough schedule after the All-Star break. And we’ll get it back. I have confidence in the group. Hey, listen, we’ve lost seven in a row. We’ve gone through streaks. Just got to get through it and get your juice back and plow ahead. That’s the only mentality you have to have.”

On halftime adjustments not effective:

“Usually our guys, and again guys it was one game. Our guys have been great defensively all year. Not good, great. Sure, we made some adjustments and they came out and started hitting shots again. We made some changes when they started hitting shots, played some zone, mixed in some box-and-one. Nothing worked. We threw the kitchen sink at ‘em. We tried our basic, went to other options. They hit against everything. And then when they missed, like I said, they gathered the rebounds.”