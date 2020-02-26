Headline
Nets vs. Wizards: Garrett Temple, DeAndre Jordan, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 110-106 loss to Washington
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 110-106 loss to the Washington Wizards.
KENNY ATKINSON
On the final minutes:
“It’s really about making plays. They made the plays, we didn’t make the plays, and that’s the NBA. Give them credit. Robinson hits a big three on the left side. We obviously did not want Beal to shoot the ball. That was the game plan. Not gonna tell you what we were doing defensively, but it was let someone else beat us, and credit to the kid, hit a big shot. I thought Spencer had a great look. We got the switch we wanted. He got the step-back. Had plenty of time, space, didn’t go in. Sometimes that’s what it comes down to.”
On 11 turnovers in first half:
“I don’t know. Focus? I’m dumbfiounded by how we weren’t mentally into the game. Not taking anything away from Washington. There were just some infantile mistakes out there in terms of the turnovers. You’d have to ask the guys. I’m gonna ask ‘em. Not sure.”
On Wizards winning shot:
“If you look at it, Spencer runs and gets a decent contest. We felt like Robinson did not want to shoot it at all. All game we had Hachimura in the corner. If they throw it to those guys we’re gonna close out, but we don’t want Beal. We’ve got two to the ball with Beal. He threw it out. Credit to him for making that play. Lot of guys would have forced it, said I gotta be the hero. He was the hero by making the pass. Those are the choices you make in this league. Probably keep me awake at night, saying was that the right decision. You could write in the paper tomorrow, what is coach doing, that was crazy. I get that. Can’t argue with that.”
GARRETT TEMPLE
On keeping focus:
“Honestly, if we knew the answer, it probably would never happen. That’s the age-old question to any sport, any team, from Little League to now, how to get locked in for 48 minutes. We’ve got to figure it out. We’ve got three more games on this road trip, all winnable. We’ve got to get them. Obviously it’s the push for the playoffs. Maybe for two minutes you lose focus, but as vets and everybody, you’ve got to pick everybody back up. Talk. Communicate. I think communication solves a lot of problems in the focus department.”
On fired up reaction to loss:
“You’ve got to be fired up. This is the stretch run. You’ve got to have a sense of urgency. The attention to detail has to be heightened. That’s just the nature of the beast in the league. The last 25 games, everything has to be tight and we have to do that and we won’t have those turnovers, we won’t have those missed assignments defensively, because we’re fighting for a playoff spot.”
On being more consistent:
“I think it’s focus. We’ve got to make shots as well. Myself included. But I think a lot of it has to do with the focus, attention to detail. Understanding what we’ve got to do. We’re trying to take away, this is a team that loves to get out in transition and they got a bunch of transition buckets. We didn’t help with the turnovers in the first half to let ‘em get transition buckets. Those type of things you’ve got to know what type of team you’re playing against and what to stay away from.”
DEANDRE JORDAN
On focus since All-Star break:
“I think it’s a little bit of everything. We’ve had leads in all of the games, I feel like. They’ve come down to the wire and we have not executed. We’ve turned the ball over on some of them. Feel like we’ve taken our foot off the gas sometimes, but that is us. I feel like we’ve got to give other teams credit because they keep fighting and we’ve got to be more mature in situations where we’re up and we can’t play the score.”
On early turnovers:
“Just silly mistakes. We’ve got to be more mature when it comes to taking care of the ball and executing down the stretch and getting stops. We’ve got to have just a little bit more attention to detail and focus. These are important games for us. We know that.”
On tone as veteran leader:
“We’ve got to stay positive. We can’t beat each other up. But we definitely need to have some constructive criticism and more film sessions about it, which we do. But that’s on the players more, so we’ve got to have, it’s on us. We’ve got to police each other a little better.”
