Nets vs. Wizards: Garrett Temple, DeAndre Jordan, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On the final minutes:

“It’s really about making plays. They made the plays, we didn’t make the plays, and that’s the NBA. Give them credit. Robinson hits a big three on the left side. We obviously did not want Beal to shoot the ball. That was the game plan. Not gonna tell you what we were doing defensively, but it was let someone else beat us, and credit to the kid, hit a big shot. I thought Spencer had a great look. We got the switch we wanted. He got the step-back. Had plenty of time, space, didn’t go in. Sometimes that’s what it comes down to.”

On 11 turnovers in first half:

“I don’t know. Focus? I’m dumbfiounded by how we weren’t mentally into the game. Not taking anything away from Washington. There were just some infantile mistakes out there in terms of the turnovers. You’d have to ask the guys. I’m gonna ask ‘em. Not sure.”

On Wizards winning shot:

“If you look at it, Spencer runs and gets a decent contest. We felt like Robinson did not want to shoot it at all. All game we had Hachimura in the corner. If they throw it to those guys we’re gonna close out, but we don’t want Beal. We’ve got two to the ball with Beal. He threw it out. Credit to him for making that play. Lot of guys would have forced it, said I gotta be the hero. He was the hero by making the pass. Those are the choices you make in this league. Probably keep me awake at night, saying was that the right decision. You could write in the paper tomorrow, what is coach doing, that was crazy. I get that. Can’t argue with that.”