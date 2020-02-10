Nets vs. Pacers: Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

SPENCER DINWIDDIE

On characterizing his performance:

“They’re a team that helps a lot, so it’s not pressing for me to score a ton. I was fortunate to be able to get to the line and be able get free throws which helped mask some of my shooting woes. Really in terms of shooting, I kept thinking I was going to blow the game because we were playing so well collectively, eight people in double figures, and had a pretty good defensive effort as well. I was like, ‘Come on man! You can’t be the one that blows this thing.’ That’s not what I was thinking during the last shot, last shot is different, but that’s what I was thinking during the game.”

On last shot:

“Last shot was just an iso. People laugh all the time, but this is really real. When I get ready to shoot the mid-range during the game, I’m hesitant. I’m like, ‘Ahh, Kenny’s gonna be mad, so I don’t wanna shoot it and second-guess it.’ And percentages are (bad). But then at the end of the game, there’s no rules. It’s like playing one-on-one, me and you. And so it really was just an iso. Get the shot off with enough time for (DeAndre Jordan) to rebound it, get yourself another chance. That’s what I tried to do, and Brogdon kept backing up, so I went to a pull-up. If he had pressed up, I probably would have drove it. You just read the game and read the defense. It’s just one-on-one. I love playing one-on-one. That’s my thing.”

On beating good team on road:

“It’s big-time. Obviously we know they’re going through their own struggles over there, but us on the road versus high-quality competition has been a struggle as well. Being able to beat a team that’s trying to break out of their struggle a little bit is huge, and we’re proud of the guys in the locker room. We want to keep the momentum going, get another win before the break, and try to just ride that wave into the nice little break.”