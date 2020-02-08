Nets vs. Raptors: Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes

KENNY ATKINSON

On what stands out, comeback or deficit:

"Missed opportunities. On the road, I think 34, 33, 34 points is a lot to give up. It’s a lot to make up. The fourth quarter was fantastic. We held them to 19 points defensively. We obviously started to make some shots. That’s what got us back in it. I don’t think you can dig yourself a 20-point hole against a really good team like this."

On the last possession:

"There were a couple of options on the play. They took away the first option. Joe was the second option coming off to stagger if we didn’t get him, and Caris went one-on-one."

On Deandre Jordan fourth quarter:

“He was our defensive anchor. I felt like we weren’t getting that resistance and he anchored our defense. He did a good job on (Serge) Ibaka, was patrolling the paint, he got us back in the game with his defense.”