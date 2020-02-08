Headline
Nets vs. Raptors: Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, and Kenny Atkinson Top Quotes
Postgame quotes from the 119-118 loss to Toronto
See what the Brooklyn Nets had to say after their 119-118 loss to the Toronto Raptors.
KENNY ATKINSON
On what stands out, comeback or deficit:
"Missed opportunities. On the road, I think 34, 33, 34 points is a lot to give up. It’s a lot to make up. The fourth quarter was fantastic. We held them to 19 points defensively. We obviously started to make some shots. That’s what got us back in it. I don’t think you can dig yourself a 20-point hole against a really good team like this."
On the last possession:
"There were a couple of options on the play. They took away the first option. Joe was the second option coming off to stagger if we didn’t get him, and Caris went one-on-one."
On Deandre Jordan fourth quarter:
“He was our defensive anchor. I felt like we weren’t getting that resistance and he anchored our defense. He did a good job on (Serge) Ibaka, was patrolling the paint, he got us back in the game with his defense.”
SPENCER DINWIDDIE
On getting back in game:
“Finally in the fourth quarter we started getting stops. Obviously Caris was phenomenal offensively for us. Just our collective energy and effort beyond Caris’ offensive outburst was what got us back into the game.”
On deficit making loss disappointing:
“Definitely. If we had have played good defence the first three quarters – and credit Toronto, they are obviously a great basketball team, making shots and doing this to a lot of people – but 30-plus the first three quarters and then 19 in the fourth is tale of the tape right there.”
On if any positives from loss:
“I don’t think we’re in the business of moral victories. We’re a playoff team as well. I think if you had asked me that two years ago we probably would’ve been like, “yeah, we played well. We fought. We’re a young group and we’re figuring it out.” We’re a playoff team. We need to figure out how to beat these teams that could be our first round matchup. We could play them, what, next week, four more or five more, six more times in the playoffs, right? You’ve got to be ready for that.”
CARIS LEVERT
On last play:
"We ran a play that would get a three for Joe, assuming that Pascal (Siakam) was going to make both free throws. They guarded it pretty well, they switched a lot of the screens, so it was kind of crowded on the one side. I tried to get a good shot up, but they played pretty good defense on it."
On recent scoring:
“I’m not really into moral victories. I would much rather have played okay and got the win. Obviously this is a big stretch for us playing Toronto twice and Indiana once. Like I said, I would have rather had the win. It’s always good to play well, especially on the road.”
On if being in starting lineup has helped game:
"I’m not sure. I try to play with the same confidence whether I’m starting or coming off the bench. Obviously I’ve played better starting for whatever reason. Like I said, I try to play with the same confidence, the same motor either way. It’s good to play well, especially on the road against Toronto."
Catch the Brooklyn Nets this Season
NEXT UP: